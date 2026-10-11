INGO Forum on Eye Health and NIOH jointly observe World Sight Day
State Minister for Health & Family Welfare, MA Muhit, MP, calls for stronger Government–NGO Collaboration to protect vision through greater awareness and affordable eye care services, reports a press release.
The INGO Forum on Eye Health in Bangladesh, in collaboration with the National Institute of Ophthalmology & Hospital (NIOH), recently commemorated World Sight Day 2026 under the global theme, “Love Your Eyes”, bringing together government leaders, eye health professionals, development partners, and civil society representatives to reaffirm their commitment to ensuring equitable access to quality eye care services for all people in Bangladesh.
The programme, held at the Durga P Paudyal Conference Hall, CIRDAP, Dhaka, began with a rally inaugurated by MA Muhit, MP, State Minister for Health & Family Welfare, followed by a discussion session focused on eye health, accessibility, and the broader social and economic value of eye care.
Addressing the audience as Chief Guest, MA Muhit, MP said, “Vision is fundamental to learning, work, safe mobility, and active participation in society. World Sight Day reminds us that many forms of visual impairment and blindness can be prevented or effectively addressed through timely eye care. By strengthening awareness and expanding affordable, accessible eye care services through enhanced collaboration among government institutions, private healthcare providers, and development partners, we can help millions of people protect and improve their sight.”
The discussion was opened by Amrita Rejina Rozario, chair of the INGO Forum on Eye Health in Bangladesh and Country Director of Sightsavers Bangladesh. Highlighting the burden of visual impairment in the country, she said: “According to the Nationwide Blindness Survey 2020, 19 per cent of people aged 30 and over experience some form of visual impairment. The impact extends far beyond vision loss. For children, it can affect education and social development, while for adults it often limits independence, mobility, productivity, and economic opportunities. On behalf of the INGO Forum on Eye Health, I urge greater public investment and stronger GO-NGO collaboration to ensure that quality eye care reaches everyone, particularly those in underserved and hard-to-reach communities.”
Delivering the keynote presentation on behalf of the INGO Forum on Eye Health, Misha Mahjabeen, managing director of VisionSpring Bangladesh, emphasised the transformative impact of access to eyeglasses and vision services.
She stated, “A pair of eyeglasses may seem simple, but the impact can be life-changing. Clear vision improves learning, livelihoods, safety, and independence. Our commitment is to bring vision screening and affordable glasses closer to communities facing barriers. World Sight Day offers stakeholders a chance to unite and boost efforts for a future where everyone who needs glasses can get them.”
Md Mohsin, joint secretary of the Health Services Division, ministry of Health and Family Welfare, attended the programme as special guest and shared his remarks on the importance of integrating eye health into broader health system strengthening efforts.
The session was chaired by Syeed Mehbub Ul Kadir, director of the National Institute of Ophthalmology & Hospital (NIOH), who highlighted the importance of coordinated efforts to advance eye health services across Bangladesh.
Among other Special Guests were Munir Ahmed, country chair of the Bangladesh Chapter of the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) and Country Director of Orbis International; Prof Md Zinnu Rain (Newton), secretary general of the Ophthalmological Society of Bangladesh (OSB); and Md Tauhidur Rahman, president of OSB, who also shared their remarks. The discussion was moderated by Afsana Habib Sheuly, programme head at Helen Keller Intl.
World Sight Day, observed annually on the second Thursday of October, raises global awareness about eye health.
Led by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), it encourages governments, organisations, and individuals to prioritise accessible, quality eye care. In 2026, World Sight Day was observed on 8 October.
The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered on behalf of the Co-Chair of the INGO Forum on Eye Health, AKM Badrul Huq, senior programme manager at The Fred Hollows Foundation. He reaffirmed the Forum’s commitment to working alongside the government and partners to achieve universal access to eye health services in Bangladesh.