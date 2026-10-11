INGO Forum on Eye Health and NIOH jointly observe World Sight Day

The discussion was opened by Amrita Rejina Rozario, chair of the INGO Forum on Eye Health in Bangladesh and Country Director of Sightsavers Bangladesh. Highlighting the burden of visual impairment in the country, she said: “According to the Nationwide Blindness Survey 2020, 19 per cent of people aged 30 and over experience some form of visual impairment. The impact extends far beyond vision loss. For children, it can affect education and social development, while for adults it often limits independence, mobility, productivity, and economic opportunities. On behalf of the INGO Forum on Eye Health, I urge greater public investment and stronger GO-NGO collaboration to ensure that quality eye care reaches everyone, particularly those in underserved and hard-to-reach communities.”

Delivering the keynote presentation on behalf of the INGO Forum on Eye Health, Misha Mahjabeen, managing director of VisionSpring Bangladesh, emphasised the transformative impact of access to eyeglasses and vision services.

She stated, “A pair of eyeglasses may seem simple, but the impact can be life-changing. Clear vision improves learning, livelihoods, safety, and independence. Our commitment is to bring vision screening and affordable glasses closer to communities facing barriers. World Sight Day offers stakeholders a chance to unite and boost efforts for a future where everyone who needs glasses can get them.”