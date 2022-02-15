Snapchat to put ads within Stories, share money with creators

This comes shortly after Snapchat signalled that users were moving toward TikTok-esque content over Stories. Snap CEO Evan Spiegel told investors earlier this month that users are spending less time posting and viewing stories and instead were watching content on Spotlight, Snapchat's TikTok equivalent.
In an effort to entice users to create more vertical video content for Spotlight, the company announced it would pay out USD 1 million per day through the end of 2020. Now, Snapchat says it pays millions of dollars a month to creators making top Spotlight videos. Last year, Snapchat announced Spotlight Challenges -- cash prizes for users creating top videos using specific lenses, sounds, or topics. The company says it paid out more than USD 250 million to creators in 2021.