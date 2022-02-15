Snapchat to put ads within Stories, share money with creators

Snapchat is testing mid-roll ads that appear in the Stories of a small group of US creators, introducing a new way for creators on the app to earn money.

As per The Verge, a wider rollout will be happening in the coming months. When an ad is placed within a Snap Star's Story, Snapchat will share the revenue with the creators. The company says the revenue share is based on a formula that takes into account metrics like posting frequency and engagement. The feature is only available to Snap Stars, who are creators or public figures with large followings that have been verified on Snapchat, indicated by a gold star. In recent years, Snapchat has added various ways for creators to monetize their presence on the app. Snapchat users already see ads in between friends' Stories and on the Discover section, but this is the first time creators will get a cut of the ad revenue on Stories.