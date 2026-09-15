Super shop customers may win prizes including air tickets for foreign tour
foodpanda has recently joined Unimart to present their top spending customers with prizes, including couple round-trip air tickets between Dhaka and Bangkok, reports a press release.
The prizes will be given as part of a month-long campaign under a partnership between the country’s leading online food and grocery delivery platform and the superstore chain. Already underway, the campaign would be running till 30 September.
The customers would require to place orders from Unimart via the foodpanda app or website and spend a minimum cumulative total of Tk 10,000 throughout the promotional period to qualify for the rewards.
To be selected by the end of September, the top customer will win the grand prize of two round-trip flight tickets for the Dhaka–Bangkok route. The second-highest spender will receive two round-trip domestic air tickets for the Dhaka–Cox’s Bazar route, while the third-place holder will be awarded a Tk 10,000 Unimart shopping voucher.
Through this partnership with Unimart, foodpanda aims to expand its retail and grocery ecosystem and cater to the needs of the growing consumers.