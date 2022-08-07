Corporate

Suzadur becomes Prime Insurance's vice chair

Prothom Alo English Desk
Entrepreneur Suzadur Rahman has recently been elected vice chairman of Prime Insurance Company Limited.

The election took place at the 26th annual general meeting of the company—presided over by the company’s re-elected chairman Md Nazrul Islam, says a press release.

Suzadur is a director of Padma Oil Company Ltd. –the largest oil company in Bangladesh.

He is a consultant of World Bank, IFC and FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office). He is a convener of Infrastructure & Hi-Tech Park at BASIS.

