Suzadur becomes Prime Insurance's vice chair

<p>Entrepreneur Suzadur Rahman has recently been elected vice chairman of Prime Insurance Company Limited.</p><p>The election took place at the 26th annual general meeting of the company—presided over by the company’s re-elected chairman Md Nazrul Islam, says a press release.</p> .<p>Suzadur is a director of Padma Oil Company Ltd. –the largest oil company in Bangladesh.</p><p>He is a consultant of World Bank, IFC and FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office). He is a convener of Infrastructure & Hi-Tech Park at BASIS.</p>