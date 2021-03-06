Surokkha portal accessible through bKash app

Access to “Surokkha”, the official national Covid-19 vaccination registration portal, is now possible through bKash app for users to register for the Covid-19 vaccination.

Customers can find the Surokkha portal in the ‘Suggestions’ section of bKash app, according to a press release.

Due to the convenience of availing wide range of services, including utility bill payment, mobile recharge, send money, add money, merchant payment, bKash app has become a part of daily lifestyle for millions of customers. Hence, this joint initiative between bKash and ICT Division will make Surokkha portal more accessible to people.

Clicking on the “Surokkha” icon from “Suggestions” section will take users directly to the Surokkha portal within the bKash app. Customer can select Bangla or English option for registering.

For Covid-19 vaccine registration, users need to have NID card, mobile phone and provide a few other details.