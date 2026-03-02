City Bank PLC commits to Swift framework for improved cross-border payment

City Bank PLC has announced its commitment to enhancing the cross-border payments experience by committing to adopting a new Swift framework that will guarantee individuals and small businesses with the best possible user experience when sending and receiving money internationally, reports a press release.

Along with a group of more than 40 banks from around the world, City Bank has committed to providing customers with a guarantee of full value delivery, no hidden fees, and the fastest possible speeds.

Swift announced on Tuesday, 3 March that a number of banks will be adopting the framework by the end of 2026, having initially launched it in September 2025.