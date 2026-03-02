City Bank PLC commits to Swift framework for improved cross-border payment
City Bank PLC has announced its commitment to enhancing the cross-border payments experience by committing to adopting a new Swift framework that will guarantee individuals and small businesses with the best possible user experience when sending and receiving money internationally, reports a press release.
Along with a group of more than 40 banks from around the world, City Bank has committed to providing customers with a guarantee of full value delivery, no hidden fees, and the fastest possible speeds.
Swift announced on Tuesday, 3 March that a number of banks will be adopting the framework by the end of 2026, having initially launched it in September 2025.
The commitment to the framework by City Bank follows on rapidly from it extending Swift’s end-to-end tracking capabilities directly to customers, meaning they can track international payments from start to finish, giving them greater peace of mind when sending money across borders.
The bank recently held a launching ceremony for ‘Real-Time Global Payment Tracking with Swift GPI’ at its Head Office.
The event was attended by Mashrur Arefin, managing director and CEO of City Bank; Kiran Shetty, CEO and regional head, India and South Asia at Swift, and Arpita Ghosh, account director, India and Country Manager, Bangladesh at Swift, as well as other senior officials of the Bank.
Whether sending funds abroad for tuition fees, medical expenses, or other personal needs, customers can now track their payments with complete transparency and peace of mind.
At the same time, process optimisation and automated inward remittance handling ensure the quickest possible availability of funds for beneficiaries. Both initiatives reflect the Bank’s continued commitment to customer happiness.
“Customer expectations are evolving rapidly in the digital era. Our goal is to ensure every transfer is not just secure, but also visible and accountable from end-to-end,” said Mashrur Arefin, managing director & CEO of City Bank.
“We are delighted to be bringing the industry together to ensure that end customers have the best possible experience when transacting across borders. City Bank and the rest of the coalition of banks, through adopting the framework, will help make international transactions seamless, backed by the security and resilience of Swift’s global network, and help drive the industry as a whole towards achieving targets for faster, more affordable cross-border payments,” said Kiran Shetty, CEO and regional head, India and South Asia at Swift.
These developments mark a significant milestone in City Bank’s broader strategy to digitally transform banking services by leveraging global innovations and implementing cutting-edge financial technology, reinforcing its position as a leader in customer-centric banking in Bangladesh.