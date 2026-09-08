foodpanda rolls out fully funded accident insurance for riders
The country’s leading online food and grocery delivery platform foodpanda has announced 100 per cent personal full-time accident insurance coverage for all its active delivery riders, reports a press release.
The first of its kind in Bangladesh for food delivery riders, this coverage protects riders against major injuries from accidents regardless of whether these occur during an order or on personal time.
Any rider, who completes at least one delivery in a week, is eligible for this benefit.
The initiative was formalised when foodpanda and Bimafy signed a partnership agreement at foodpanda’s headquarters in Dhaka recently. Bimafy is Bangladesh’s first digital insurance platform.
Co-founder and Managing Director of foodpanda Bangladesh Ambareen Reza along with Zubair BA Siddiky and officials from both the organisations were present during the signing ceremony.
Under the insurance policy, riders will receive Tk 100,000 in the event of accidental death, permanent total disability, or complete loss of sight in both eyes or multiple limbs.
The policy provides Tk 50,000 for certain permanent partial disabilities, including the loss of sight in one eye or the loss of a single hand or foot, subject to the policy terms and conditions.
“For our delivery partners who help keep the platform running every day, their safety and well-being remain a top priority for us. By fully funding personal accident insurance, we hope that our delivery partners can have greater peace of mind, and be assured of 24/7 protection anytime that they are on the road,” foodpanda Bangladesh’s Head of Logistics Mukitur Rahman Khan said.
The insurance programme is part of pandahearts, foodpanda’s rider support programme focusing on five key areas: safety, well-being, personal development, community, and welfare benefits.
foodpanda also offers a comprehensive suite of benefits for its riders including discounted healthcare packages and mobile data plans, monthly installment plans for their e-bikes.