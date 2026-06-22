Uber premium ride experience with newer vehicles and top-rated drivers
Uber, Bangladesh’s leading ridesharing app today, Monday announced the launch of Premier Plus in Dhaka, offering riders access to newer vehicles and highly rated drivers for a more comfortable and reliable way to get around the city, reports a press release.
Premier Plus is a new ride option for riders looking for a more premium experience. With newer sedan vehicles, highly-rated drivers, Premier Plus is for riders who value comfort and quality when travelling around the city.
With Premier Plus, riders can expect a more elevated travel experience featuring newer sedan vehicles for enhanced comfort, top-rated drivers recognised for delivering excellent service, and a premium journey designed around reliability and peace of mind.
Commenting on the launch, Redwan Rezvi, country general manager, Uber Bangladesh said, “At Uber, we're always working to improve the rider experience and offering options that meet a variety of travel needs. Premier Plus is designed for riders who are looking for an elevated experience with newer vehicles and highly-rated drivers, while retaining the convenience and reliability of Uber.”