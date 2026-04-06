HONOR launches affordable 5G smartphone X6d in Bangladesh

Under the hood, the X6d 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, offering strong 5G performance for seamless streaming and fast data speeds. The phone features 4GB of built-in RAM and 128GB of internal storage. However, with HONOR’s RAM Turbo technology, the device can be expanded to a total of 8GB RAM for smoother multitasking. For users requiring extensive space, the phone also includes a dedicated MicroSD slot supporting up to 1TB cards.

In terms of photography, the device features a 50MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera, capable of capturing high-definition images with sharp detail. The smartphone runs on the latest Magic OS 10, based on Android 16, providing a modern and secure software experience out of the box.

"With the launch of the X6d 5G, we are bringing essential 5G technology and industry-leading battery durability to the broader Bangladeshi audience, making it a right not a luxury" said Lang Guo, Country Manager of HONOR Bangladesh.

Available in Ocean Cyan and Midnight Black, the HONOR X6d 5G is currently available at all HONOR authorised outlets across Bangladesh.