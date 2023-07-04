City Bank approves 10% cash and 2% stock dividend

In his welcome speech, Chairman Aziz Al Kaiser said that the net profit of the bank in 2022 is TK 4,78 billion. City Bank’s financial results have proven its resilience and ability to reinvent in adversity which is the essence of a thriving business.

He also added that, during global crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the present war in Europe, City Bank formulated a prudent plan that resulted in a 23.6% growth in loans in 2022 which is in line with the strategic objective of having a steadier & more vigilant risk-return structure. Our profit after tax has increased to 4.5 billion BDT in 2022 compared to the pre-COVID figure of 2.5 billion BDT in 2019.

The Audited Financial Statements for the Bank for the year ended December 31, 2022 were placed before the AGM and a number of shareholders discussed the performance of the Bank.

The shareholders made various observations and suggestions on performance of the Bank for the year 2022.

Managing Director & CEO, Mashrur Arefin talked in his speech about the growth trajectory of the bank, its core strategies and its need for higher capital adequacy to support of that growth.