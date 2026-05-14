Nevian starts exporting medicines to Canada

Nevian Life Science PLC (formerly Novartis Bangladesh Limited) celebrated a historic milestone in Bangladesh’s pharmaceutical export sector by commencing medicine exports to Canada, reports a press release.

The export initiative has begun under a contract manufacturing arrangement with Sandoz AG, world’s no 1 generic pharmaceutical company headquartered in Switzerland.

In the first phase, Sandoz Canada Inc is importing multiple pharmaceutical products manufactured at Nevian’s Tongi plant against purchase orders from Sandoz AG, Switzerland.

Under the same agreement, several countries across Europe, North America, and South America under the Sandoz network are expected to be added as future export destinations.

To mark the occasion, an event held on 13 May 2026 at Nevian’s manufacturing plant in Tongi, attended by senior government officials, representatives from regulatory authorities, and local public representatives.

The chief guest of the event was Bangladesh’s Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Sardar Sakhawat Husain, who virtually joined the session.