Xiaomi launches Redmi 15 in Bangladesh
Bangladesh’s number one mobile handset brand, Xiaomi, has launched its latest smartphone, Xiaomi REDMI 15 with a massive 7000mAh battery in local market. Along with outstanding battery life, the device also features 18W reverse charging.
With the tagline “Endless Battery, Snapdragon Power”, the smartphone ensures excellent performance as well with combination of Snapdragon 685 processor and a 144Hz refresh rate, making it a standout choice for tech enthusiasts, says a press release.
The Xiaomi REDMI 15 features an impressive 7000mAh high-capacity battery which is one of the longest-lasting battery smartphones in Bangladeshi market. With 33W fast charging, the smartphone can deliver up to two days of uninterrupted usage on a single full charge.
In addition, its 18W reverse charging capacity allows the device to function as a power bank, enabling users to charge other electronic gadgets. This makes the Redmi 15 a perfect travel companion for adventure enthusiasts and frequent travelers.
Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 Mobile Platform, the REDMI 15 delivers smooth and efficient daily performance. Moreover, the high-quality chipset used in the device keeps the phone energy-efficient and comparatively cooler during long time use.
Another key highlight of the device is its 6.9-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, which ensures crystal-clear visuals and smooth performance while watching content, videos, or playing android games. Its advanced display technology also includes adaptive brightness that automatically adjusts under sunlight or according to lighting conditions, protecting users’ eyes during prolonged usage.
The smartphone features AI-powered 50MP dual camera with auxiliary lens, which is capable of capturing sharp and clear images both in daylight and in low-light conditions. The 8MP front camera also ensures an excellent selfie experience.
For enhanced privacy and security, the device comes with AI face unlock and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which allows users to unlock their phones quickly and securely. With its IP64 rating, the smartphone is protected against dust and water splashes, which makes the device a reliable companion in any challenging weather conditions.
Ziauddin Chowdhury, Country General Manager of Xiaomi Bangladesh, said, “We have launched REDMI 15 with a great combination of a massive 7000mAh battery and a powerful Snapdragon processor. We believe this smartphone will be a reliable companion for those who want a seamless experience and long-lasting performance on a single charge.”
With its quad-curved design, the REDMI 15 looks premium, handy as well. The smartphone is available in two variant and three stunning colors- Sandy Purple, Titan Grey, and Midnight Black in all Xiaomi stores across the country.
Price of Xiaomi REDMI 15 128GB + 6GB and 256GB + 8GB variant priced at 17,999 BDT and 20,999 BDT respectively.