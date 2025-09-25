Xiaomi launches Redmi 15 in Bangladesh

The Xiaomi REDMI 15 features an impressive 7000mAh high-capacity battery which is one of the longest-lasting battery smartphones in Bangladeshi market. With 33W fast charging, the smartphone can deliver up to two days of uninterrupted usage on a single full charge.

In addition, its 18W reverse charging capacity allows the device to function as a power bank, enabling users to charge other electronic gadgets. This makes the Redmi 15 a perfect travel companion for adventure enthusiasts and frequent travelers.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 Mobile Platform, the REDMI 15 delivers smooth and efficient daily performance. Moreover, the high-quality chipset used in the device keeps the phone energy-efficient and comparatively cooler during long time use.