Harpic partners with SAJIDA Foundation for health and hygiene of sanitation workers

The partnership is focused on improving the health and hygiene standards of 1,000 sanitation workers and their families through targeted initiatives. This is a one-year partnership under which sanitation workers' families will get insurance premium support along with a hygiene session will be conducted by Harpic to educate their families. These efforts involve providing discounted health services at 250+ hospitals across the nation for sanitation workers and their families, where the sanitation workers will get discounted service using the Harpic Healthcare card, alongside offering complimentary hygiene materials and education, particularly targeted at children. By prioritizing the health and well-being of sanitation workers and their households, this collaboration aims to contribute to a fairer and more inclusive society.

Vishal Gupta, Managing Director of Reckitt Benckiser (Bangladesh) PLC stated “We are proud to partner with SAJIDA Foundation to address the critical health and hygiene needs of sanitation workers in Bangladesh. Harpic believes that hygiene and good health are human rights and not luxuries and that everyone has the right to access a safe environment and cleanliness. We are dedicated to utilizing our resources and expertise to bring about a positive change in the lives of marginalized communities.”

Reckitt Benckiser (Bangladesh) PLC’s Marketing Manager, Sabrin Maruf Tinni said, “Harpic has been doing business in Bangladesh for more than four decades. As a category leader, our role is to set examples for others. If we join hands together, we can achieve more. I am very happy to partner with SAJIDA Foundation. Our target is to reach last mile vulnerable people through this collaboration. We hope to contribute more in the coming days and support the people who need this more”.