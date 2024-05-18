Harpic partners with SAJIDA Foundation for health and hygiene of sanitation workers
Harpic, a leading household name in Bangladesh recently announced its partnership with SAJIDA Foundation, an NGO dedicated to improving the lives of marginalized communities of Bangladesh. The signing ceremony was held at the Gulshan-1 headquarters of Reckitt Benckiser (Bangladesh) PLC, says a press release.
The objective of the partnership is to address the pressing health and hygiene challenges faced by sanitation workers, who often belong to marginalized communities and endure social exclusion and discrimination.
Senior Advisor of SAJIDA Foundation Md. Fazlul Hoque, Assistant General Manager Md. Shafiqul Islam and Akib Haider Chowdhury, popular actress and Harpic Brand Ambassador Nusrat Imrose Tisha, Account Director of ASIATIC Sahmida Rashid Anika, Group Account Manager Farhan Karim, General Manager of Reckitt Benckiser (Bangladesh) PLC Vishal Gupta, Marketing Manager Sabrin Maruf Tinni, Senior Brand Manager Tabasser Ahmed and Manager - External Affairs Md Rakib Uddin were presented in the event.
Sanitation and waste workers in Bangladesh play a crucial role in maintaining public health and hygiene, yet they are among the most marginalised and underserved communities in Bangladesh with limited access to basic healthcare. Many live in congested colonies and slums thereby facing higher risks of infection, injury, and death due to their hazardous working conditions.
The partnership is focused on improving the health and hygiene standards of 1,000 sanitation workers and their families through targeted initiatives. This is a one-year partnership under which sanitation workers' families will get insurance premium support along with a hygiene session will be conducted by Harpic to educate their families. These efforts involve providing discounted health services at 250+ hospitals across the nation for sanitation workers and their families, where the sanitation workers will get discounted service using the Harpic Healthcare card, alongside offering complimentary hygiene materials and education, particularly targeted at children. By prioritizing the health and well-being of sanitation workers and their households, this collaboration aims to contribute to a fairer and more inclusive society.
Vishal Gupta, Managing Director of Reckitt Benckiser (Bangladesh) PLC stated “We are proud to partner with SAJIDA Foundation to address the critical health and hygiene needs of sanitation workers in Bangladesh. Harpic believes that hygiene and good health are human rights and not luxuries and that everyone has the right to access a safe environment and cleanliness. We are dedicated to utilizing our resources and expertise to bring about a positive change in the lives of marginalized communities.”
Reckitt Benckiser (Bangladesh) PLC’s Marketing Manager, Sabrin Maruf Tinni said, “Harpic has been doing business in Bangladesh for more than four decades. As a category leader, our role is to set examples for others. If we join hands together, we can achieve more. I am very happy to partner with SAJIDA Foundation. Our target is to reach last mile vulnerable people through this collaboration. We hope to contribute more in the coming days and support the people who need this more”.
SAJIDA Foundation’s Senior Advisor, Fazlul Haque said, “Harpic is one of the leading brands in the country and we are very happy to partner with them. SAJIDA Foundation has been playing a special role in various sectors of social development, especially in the health sector for a long time. I believe that through this partnership we can create a positive impact in the lives of sanitation workers in our society.”
Additionally, for over four decades, Harpic has maintained its position as the foremost leader in the Toilet Care Category in Bangladesh. It is currently available in Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. Since 1978, Harpic has been the No. 1 toilet-cleaner brand in Bangladesh, the press release said.