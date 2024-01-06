ITFC extends Murabaha Trade Finance Facility of US$45 million for City Bank

International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, has announced the extension of its Murabaha Trade Finance Facility to US$ 45 million for City Bank under a syndicated arrangement. This is the highest amount of trade finance line provided to a private commercial bank by ITFC. Expanding this facility will enable City Bank to accommodate more clients and conduct cross border trade in a more cost effective way, said a press release.

The facility agreement was signed by Mashrur Arefin, Managing Director & CEO of City Bank and Nazeem Noordali, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of ITFC at a signing ceremony held at City Bank Head Office. Abdul Aleem - Division Manager Asia & Middle East, Iftekhar Alam, Regional Manager - South & Southeast Asia of ITFC, Sheikh Muhammad Maroof and Md. Mahbubur Rahman both Additional Managing Directors and Hasan Sharif Ahmed, EVP & Head of Financial Institutions of City Bank were also present at the occasion.