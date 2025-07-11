Chinese automotive giants GAC launch new flagship showroom in Dhaka
Chinese automotive giants GAC continue their expansion into Bangladesh through the launch of a new flagship showroom in the heart of the Tejgaon Industrial Area of the capital recently, reports a press release.
This follows the brand launch in the Dhaka Motor Show in May of this year and strengthens the commitment of both GAC and their official distributor DHS Motors Limited to diversifying the automobile industry in Bangladesh.
The showroom was launched at a lavish event held there, and in attendance were DHS Motors’ managing director Nafees Khundker, CEO Imran Zaman Khan, and GMs Arman Rashid and Farhan Samad. From the GAC side, Daniel Zhou, country manager from GAC International were in attendance, alongside other high officials from the GAC Headquarters in Guangzhou, China.
DHS will seek to continue and expand on their partnership with GAC, with plans to introduce GAC’s electric sub-brand AION and to launch a local assembly project for GAC vehicles in Bangladesh.