The Westin Dhaka appoints Gary Farstad as general manager

The Westin Dhaka is pleased to announce the appointment of Gary Farstad as general manager, effective 1 May 2026. A globally experienced hospitality leader with more than 20 years of expertise, Gary brings a strong track record in operational excellence, revenue growth, and luxury hotel management across Canada, the Cayman Islands, and Curaçao, reports a press release.

Throughout his career, Gary has successfully transformed full-service hotel operations through strategic leadership, guest-focused innovation, and high-performing team cultures. Most recently, he led a USD 2.4 million GOP increase at Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort between 2023 and 2024, while also achieving significant improvements in brand audit scores and employee engagement.