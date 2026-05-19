The Westin Dhaka appoints Gary Farstad as general manager
The Westin Dhaka is pleased to announce the appointment of Gary Farstad as general manager, effective 1 May 2026. A globally experienced hospitality leader with more than 20 years of expertise, Gary brings a strong track record in operational excellence, revenue growth, and luxury hotel management across Canada, the Cayman Islands, and Curaçao, reports a press release.
Throughout his career, Gary has successfully transformed full-service hotel operations through strategic leadership, guest-focused innovation, and high-performing team cultures. Most recently, he led a USD 2.4 million GOP increase at Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort between 2023 and 2024, while also achieving significant improvements in brand audit scores and employee engagement.
Gary’s leadership achievements include receiving the ITAC National Business Innovation Award (2022) and leading his team to win the Hotel Association of Canada’s Revenue Performance Team of the Year Award (2019). With his dynamic leadership style and extensive international experience, Gary is expected to further strengthen The Westin Dhaka’s position as one of Bangladesh’s premier luxury hospitality destinations.
The Westin Dhaka warmly welcomes Gary Farstad and looks forward to a new chapter of excellence and elevated guest experiences under his leadership.