Vacancy at RRP Pharmaceuticals

The Animal Health Division at RRP Pharmaceuticals is searching for an eligible and experienced professional for the position of the company’s Chief Executive Officer. The company is located at Soraikandi, Ishwardi in Pabna, said a media release.

A competitive package commensurate with the level of the position will be offered within the framework of legislative prescripts applicable, the release said.

The CEO will report to the board through the chairperson of the board.