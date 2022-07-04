Vacancy at RRP Pharmaceuticals

The purpose of the position is to lead and drive the strategic direction and vision of RRP Pharmaceuticals.
The candidate must have graduated with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) degree and have a minimum of 15 years of experience at the senior management level in the private or public sector and a solid track record in leading a similar-size organisation. The salary is negotiable/
The CEO of RRP Pharmaceuticals will be required to lead a team of executives and senior managers responsible for the following areas: -
-Strategy development or review, implementation, and monitoring
-Corporate governance and compliance
-The leadership of people and organizational operations
- Finance and supply chain management
-Corporate management and administration
-Information and communication technology management
-Transformation and community development
-Legal, risk, and audit management; and
-Research, innovation and business development
The ideal candidate must demonstrate:
-Knowledge of legislation and regulations pertaining to RRP Pharmaceuticals and its mandate and operations.
-Policy and strategy development capacity.
-Understanding of the International veterinaryindustry.
-Knowledge of people, corporate and operational management.
-Knowledge in veterinary vaccine business such as Quality Control, R&D and R&A;
-Understanding of relevant economic trends and financial management and;
-Understanding of solid digital marketing.
The ideal candidate should be a visionary with the ability to adapt and take up challenges in the fast-paced working environment, have strong planning, prioritising and organising capability, be an innovator, professional with good interpersonal and networking skills.
Interested persons whose credentials meet the requirements my send their resume along with a cover letter to e-mail: [email protected] DD/MM/2022. Post applied for must be mentioned in the email subject. only short-listed candidates will be called for further selection process.