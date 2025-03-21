Third successive recognition: Chartis celebrates Dun & Bradstreet as category leader for KYC
Dun & Bradstreet is thrilled to be recognised as Chartis Category Leader for KYC Data Solutions in the Chartis Research RiskTech Quadrant report, published in London in December 2024.
This marks the third consecutive year that the company has conferred this honor on Dun & Bradstreet. This reflects Dun & Bradstreet’s impact on the global compliance ecosystem.
In the Chartis Vendor Analysis report, Dun & Bradstreet is noted for its D-U-N-S Number, a unique nine-digit identifier assigned to entities, which provides an accurate identification of searches by users and assists in assessing the relationships of the individual or company being searched.
Dun & Bradstreet continues to enhance its approach to know your customer (KYC) data, which has proved successful globally. As one of the leading data providers, Dun & Bradstreet’s sanctions and watchlist data provide clients with hundreds of blacklists/sanctions lists. This data also includes more than 590 million corporate records.
Dun & Bradstreet’s market leadership is also reflected in the increasing number of partnerships that it has forged with other data and technology providers, helping cement its position as a central player in the corporate data ecosystem.
Dun & Bradstreet recently entered into collaboration with Intercontinental Exchange to launch a new climate risk data offering for privately-held companies globally.