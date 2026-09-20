W.O.W market returns to Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan
Following the success of its inaugural edition, W.O.W Market (Women of Worth and Wonder) took place at Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan, bringing together women entrepreneurs, artisans and creators for a day of entrepreneurship, creativity and community impact.
The second edition of W.O.W Market is took place on Saturday, 19 September, 2026, from 10:30 am to 9:30 pm at the Ballroom, 25th Floor, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan.
The event was inaugurated by Runa Khan, founder of Friendship, who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. She joined the organisers, women entrepreneurs and guests in celebrating women’s creativity, entrepreneurship and contribution to society. Her presence added further significance to W.O.W market’s focus on creating meaningful opportunities for women and supporting purpose-driven initiatives.
During the event, Runa Khan visited all the stalls and interacted with the participating women entrepreneurs, learning about their products, journeys and businesses.
Her visit created an opportunity for the entrepreneurs to share their experiences and the significance of platforms such as W.O.W Market in helping women-led businesses gain visibility and connect directly with customers.
Several entrepreneurs who participated in the inaugural edition have returned this year, reflecting the continued value they found in the platform.
Returning participants shared how their first W.O.W Market experience helped them showcase their products, connect with customers and build confidence, and said they were pleased to return for the second edition and continue growing their businesses through the platform.
This year’s W.O.W Market is also being held as part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Giving for Good Month, adding a stronger purpose-led dimension to the initiative.
Each participating entrepreneur contributed Tk 3,000 towards their stall, with the full amount going directly to Mojar School, while all sales generated by the entrepreneurs go directly to them.
This year, the marketplace featured 30 stalls representing around 30 women entrepreneurs, showcasing handwoven and handmade clothing, jute and coconut husk crafts, homemade food products and other handcrafted creations. Participating businesses include Dmart, Box of Ornaments, AURUM Bangladesh and Bene Bou, among others.
The initiative builds on the success of the first W.O.W Market, which attracted more than 600 visitors and benefited over 50 women by providing visibility, confidence and opportunities to showcase their skills.
For the participating entrepreneurs, W.O.W Market offers more than a selling platform. It provides an opportunity to meet customers directly, tell the stories behind their products, build connections and gain greater visibility for their businesses.
Reflecting on last year’s event, Shahana Akter of Karukaj, said, “I brought products made from jute and coconut husk from Barisal. Participating in this fair for the first time has been a delight. Buyers’ appreciation has encouraged me and given opportunities like this, we can contribute to the country’s economy.”
Kaniz Fatema of DMART said, “Events like this create a positive attitude toward women. If women are given opportunities beyond their homes, they can contribute significantly to the economy.”
This year, the initiative also introduces a stronger charity component. Each participating entrepreneur contributed Tk 3,000 towards their stall, with the full amount going directly to Mojar School, while all sales generated by the entrepreneurs will go directly to them.
The event will also feature participation from ActionAid and Acid Survivors Foundation, strengthening its focus on women’s empowerment, inclusion and community impact.
The initiative is being held as part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Giving for Good Month, connecting entrepreneurship with giving back and creating impact beyond the marketplace.
Karthi VK, General Manager, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan, said, “W.O.W Market is built on the belief that when women are given the right platform, they can turn their creativity and skills into meaningful opportunities. After the encouraging response to our first edition, we are delighted to bring W.O.W Market back with an even stronger purpose. This year, we are especially proud that the initiative supports women entrepreneurs while also contributing to Mojar School through Giving for Good. We hope to create a platform that celebrates women, supports their businesses and gives back to the community.”
The organisers expect more than 600 visitors to attend the marketplace, bringing together entrepreneurs, families, professionals, shoppers and the wider community.
More than a marketplace, W.O.W Market aims to create a space where women can showcase, sell, connect and grow, while encouraging visitors to shop with purpose and support women-led businesses.
With the theme “Where Women, Creativity & Purpose Come Together,” W.O.W Market 2026 reflects Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan’s continued commitment to People, Purpose and Prosperity.