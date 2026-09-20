W.O.W market returns to Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan

During the event, Runa Khan visited all the stalls and interacted with the participating women entrepreneurs, learning about their products, journeys and businesses.

Her visit created an opportunity for the entrepreneurs to share their experiences and the significance of platforms such as W.O.W Market in helping women-led businesses gain visibility and connect directly with customers.

Several entrepreneurs who participated in the inaugural edition have returned this year, reflecting the continued value they found in the platform.

Returning participants shared how their first W.O.W Market experience helped them showcase their products, connect with customers and build confidence, and said they were pleased to return for the second edition and continue growing their businesses through the platform.

This year’s W.O.W Market is also being held as part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Giving for Good Month, adding a stronger purpose-led dimension to the initiative.

Each participating entrepreneur contributed Tk 3,000 towards their stall, with the full amount going directly to Mojar School, while all sales generated by the entrepreneurs go directly to them.