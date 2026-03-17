Daraz extends Eid shopping excitement with ‘Global Fiesta’
Bangladesh’s leading e-commerce marketplace, Daraz, has launched its “Global Fiesta” campaign, offering discounts of up to 80 per cent on a wide range of international products as the festive shopping momentum continues following Eid, reports a press release.
The campaign will run from 19 March to 29 March, 2026, bringing globally sourced products closer to Bangladeshi consumers at highly competitive prices.
Following the conclusion of Daraz’s Eid campaign on 18 March, the Global Fiesta campaign aims to sustain the festive shopping spirit by providing customers with access to international items across multiple categories.
From fashion and beauty to electronics, home essentials and lifestyle products, shoppers will be able to explore a diverse assortment of global products, making it easier to purchase exclusive items that are often difficult to find locally.
To make shopping even more convenient during the festive season, Daraz is offering free delivery and delivery discounts on selected products, enabling customers to save more while purchasing their favorite global brands.
Customers looking for flexible payment options can also benefit from EBL ZIP’s zero per cent interest EMI facility for up to 12 months, allowing them to spread payments while completing their Eid shopping with greater ease.
The campaign further features specially designed vouchers that offer additional savings opportunities.
Shoppers can enjoy 8 per cent off on purchases with a minimum spend of Tk 249 (maximum Tk 60), as well as 8 per cent off on purchases above Tk 999 (maximum Tk 250).
Alongside the Global Fiesta campaign, Daraz will also host a series of exclusive Brand Day events on its platform featuring some of the most recognised brands available through DarazMall.
These one-day promotions provide customers with the opportunity to purchase official brand products at exceptional prices that are rarely available outside these limited-time events.
The upcoming Brand Day lineup includes SESA on 23 March, Aarong Earth on 24 March, Marico on 25 March, Mortein on 26 March, Reckitt on 27 March, SMC on 28 March, Unilever on 30 March along with Himalaya Super Brand Day on 29 March.
During these dedicated events, shoppers will be able to access exclusive discounts and offers directly from official brand stores on DarazMall.
Through a combination of global product deals and brand-exclusive promotions, Daraz aims to ensure that the excitement of festive shopping continues even after Eid, giving customers greater variety, value and convenience while shopping online.
Customers can explore the Global Fiesta campaign and upcoming Brand Day offers through the Daraz app or the official campaign page.