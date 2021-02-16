Visa appoints Soumya Basu as country manager for Bangladesh

Financial services company VISA has appointed Soumya Basu as the country manager for Bangladesh to facilitate the digital payments across the country.
He will lead the operations of the Visa Inc. in Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan and work in Visa’s leadership team in the region, says a press release.
Soumya has been working with the company [Visa Inc.] in South Asia since 2016.
Before that he held managerial positions in several leading multinational companies in India including Tata Group, CRISIL and Diebold Nixdorf.
TR Ramachandran, Visas's group country manager of India and South Asia, said, “We are delighted to introduce Soumya Basu as the country manager for Bangladesh. Soumya has been pivotal in furthering digital payments in Bangladesh over the past five years.”