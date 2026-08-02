City Bank's half-yearly profit rises, Bank holds Earnings Disclosure event
City Bank organised its Earnings Disclosure webcast to present its Q2 2026 financial performance. The digital event, held on 2 August, attracted existing and potential investors, researchers, analysts, and other individuals involved in capital market activities from across the globe.
Consolidated Earnings Per Share (EPS) for the half year ended June 2026 stood at BDT 3.01, up from BDT 1.72 during the same period last year. The bank also reported Consolidated Profit After Tax of BDT 526.69 crore for the half year ended June 2026, up from BDT 301.11 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
At the event, Mashrur Arefin, Managing Director and CEO of City Bank, outlined the bank's recent strategic position and future plans. Md. Mahbubur Rahman, Additional Managing Director and CFO, provided a detailed overview of the financial report.
Also present were Mesbaul Asif Siddiqui, DMD and Head of Wholesale Banking; AKM Saif Ullah Kowchar, DMD and Head of Internal Control and Compliance; and Mohammad Firoz Alam, Chief Risk Officer. Following the presentation, a lively Q&A session was held, during which participants shared their views and queries, which were addressed by the bank''s management.
City Bank has drawn considerable attention from the global investment community in recent years through its strong presence and growth. This event forms part of the bank''s continued effort to strengthen investor relations.