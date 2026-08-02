City Bank's half-yearly profit rises, Bank holds Earnings Disclosure event

City Bank organised its Earnings Disclosure webcast to present its Q2 2026 financial performance. The digital event, held on 2 August, attracted existing and potential investors, researchers, analysts, and other individuals involved in capital market activities from across the globe.

Consolidated Earnings Per Share (EPS) for the half year ended June 2026 stood at BDT 3.01, up from BDT 1.72 during the same period last year. The bank also reported Consolidated Profit After Tax of BDT 526.69 crore for the half year ended June 2026, up from BDT 301.11 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.