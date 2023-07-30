Lotto, Lee Cooper London hold raffle draw for mega Eid campaign “Koti Takar Offer”

Lotto, the number one Italian sporty lifestyle brand in Bangladesh, and brand Lee Cooper London recently announced the end of the consumer campaign ‘Koti Takar Offer’ for its customers with a raffle draw of coupons from across the country, said a press release.

This campaign began on the 1st of Ramadan and ended on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha. During this campaign, customers received a raffle draw coupon for purchasing products worth Tk 2000 or more from Lotto flagship and franchise outlets. More than 20,000 prizes were announced in this consumer campaign, which included one motorbike, 11 iphones, 108 bicycles and thousands of shoes, slippers and t-shirts from Lotto and Lee Cooper brands.