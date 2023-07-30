Lotto, Lee Cooper London hold raffle draw for mega Eid campaign “Koti Takar Offer”

Lotto, the number one Italian sporty lifestyle brand in Bangladesh, and brand Lee Cooper London recently announced the end of the consumer campaign ‘Koti Takar Offer’ for its customers with a raffle draw of coupons from across the country, said a press release.
This campaign began on the 1st of Ramadan and ended on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha. During this campaign, customers received a raffle draw coupon for purchasing products worth Tk 2000 or more from Lotto flagship and franchise outlets. More than 20,000 prizes were announced in this consumer campaign, which included one motorbike, 11 iphones, 108 bicycles and thousands of shoes, slippers and t-shirts from Lotto and Lee Cooper brands.
The raffle draw ceremony was organised at the head office of Lotto Bangladesh. Parliament member Simeen Hossain attended the ceremony as the special guest. Additional deputy commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police Md Hafizul Islam, vice-chancellor of Uttara University Dr Eaysmin Ara Lekha, managing director of Lotto Bangladesh Kazi Jamil Islam and other senior officials of Lotto were present at the event.
Abdul Momen of Nilphamari was the lucky customer who won the coveted motorbike. The 11 iphones were won by customers from 11 commercial areas of Lotto - Md Shuvo from Dhaka 1, Anjuman Ara Binte Aziz from Dhaka 2, Rifat from Rangpur, Md Nazrul Islam from Rajshahi, Bayejid Bostami from Bogura, Md Anwar Hossain from Sylhet, Rabiul Hossain from Cumilla, Rashedul from Mymensingh, Md Kawsar Ali from Chattogram, Md Shahriar from Khulna and Md Ekhlasur Rahman from Barisal.
One customer each from 108 nationwide outlets of Lotto won a bicycle.
For the past 50 years, Lotto Sport Italia has been successfully operating in more than 110 countries worldwide. Popular sporty lifestyle brands Lotto and Lee Cooper, committed to quality and customer service, now cater to customers of all ages with more than 220 flagship and franchise outlets in Bangladesh, said the press release.