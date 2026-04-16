Samsung onboards SEBL as authorised national distributor for its mobile phones
Samsung Bangladesh has recently onboarded SEBL Distribution Ltd as its authorised national distribution partner for mobile phones, reports a press release.
SEBL will now distribute selected Samsung mobile phones nationwide as the company’s authorised distributor.
The partnership was formally announced at an event held at SEBL’s office in the capital’s Kawran Bazar area.
Through this collaboration, Samsung aims to further strengthen its official distribution network and ensure wider availability of its mobile products across both urban and rural markets.
The initiative is also expected to enhance channel efficiency and ensure a more seamless nationwide supply.
Samsung is going to inaugurate this partnership with SEBL with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy M06 5G, Samsung’s most affordable 5G device.
Featuring a 6.74-inch HD+ display, the Galaxy M06 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 6nm chipset for smooth everyday performance.
Available in two colours, Blazing Black and Sage Green, the device is equipped with a 50MP True dual rear camera and a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging, making it a dependable choice for all-day use.
Founded in 2010 in Dhaka, SEBL is a well-established and reputed organisation in Bangladesh’s mobile and consumer electronics sector.
Under the leadership of Dewan Kanon, it has built a strong 15-year track record in distribution and retail operations.
With an extensive nationwide network and proven expertise in channel management, market expansion, and brand growth, SEBL stands as a reliable and strategic partner in the Bangladesh market.