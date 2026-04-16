Samsung onboards SEBL as authorised national distributor for its mobile phones

Through this collaboration, Samsung aims to further strengthen its official distribution network and ensure wider availability of its mobile products across both urban and rural markets.

The initiative is also expected to enhance channel efficiency and ensure a more seamless nationwide supply.

Samsung is going to inaugurate this partnership with SEBL with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy M06 5G, Samsung’s most affordable 5G device.

Featuring a 6.74-inch HD+ display, the Galaxy M06 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 6nm chipset for smooth everyday performance.