City Bank–bKash Digital Nano Loan disbursement surpasses Tk 100 billion

The facility is now available to more than 12 million eligible bKash customers, the majority of whom previously had little or no access to formal bank credit or banking services. Eligible customers can now avail themselves of the loan through the bKash app in less than a minute, without visiting a bank branch or submitting any paperwork.

Currently, nearly 1,000 (100,000) customers receive City Bank’s digital nano loan through the bKash app every day. The average loan size is approximately Tk 3,000, while monthly loan disbursement has reached Tk 9 billion (900 crore).

These loans are primarily used to meet immediate, short-term financial needs, including small business expenses, household expenditures, medical emergencies and education-related costs.