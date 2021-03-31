Walton declares 1yr replacement guarantee for cassette, ceiling type AC

Walton AC's CEO Tanvir said that they have given special importance on delivering the latest technology products at affordable prices as well as providing maximum after-sales benefits to the customers.



Every AC of Walton is being marketed after getting quality-control certificate from the international standard testing lab Nasdat-UTS, he said.

Walton manufactures and maintains marketing 1.5 and 2 ton spit type AC that are used residentially. There is also one-year replacement guarantee as well as 10-year guarantee on the compressor of Walton split type ACs.