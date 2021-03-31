Walton declares 1yr replacement guarantee for cassette, ceiling type AC

Walton recently announced that the company will ensure a one-year replacement guarantee for its locally-manufactured cassettes and ceiling type air conditioners.
In addition, the local brand also raised the guarantee period of the compressor of its commercially used ACs to five years from three years, UNB reports.
Walton announced the fresh guarantee periods for its commercial ACs at a programme held at Walton Corporate Office in the capital on March 27.
The programme was attended, among others, by Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited's deputy managing directors Eva Rezwana Nilu and Amdadul Haque Sarker, Walton Plaza Trade's chief executive officer Mohammad Rayhan, Walton AC's CEO Tanvir Rahman, chief operating officer Sondip Biswas, AC Research and Development Department's head engineer Ariful Islam, Sales Monitoring and Development Department's head Zahidul Islam, Walton Corporate Sales' head Sirajul Islam, executive director Shahjada Salim and senior operative director Robiul Alam Bhuiyan.
Walton AC's CEO Tanvir said that they have given special importance on delivering the latest technology products at affordable prices as well as providing maximum after-sales benefits to the customers.
Every AC of Walton is being marketed after getting quality-control certificate from the international standard testing lab Nasdat-UTS, he said.
Walton manufactures and maintains marketing 1.5 and 2 ton spit type AC that are used residentially. There is also one-year replacement guarantee as well as 10-year guarantee on the compressor of Walton split type ACs.