Walton launches 3 new desktop PC series

Prices of the series begin at Tk 34,500, and customers will have up to three years' warranty.
Intel's UHD 630 internal graphics and H410 chipset have been used on these desktop PCs.
All models feature dual storage facilities with a 1TB hard drive and 128 or 256GB SSD.
"Customers have to pay more while purchasing processors, RAM, graphics cards due to the shortage of integrated circuits all over the world. However, Walton is providing balanced specifications to help the consumers get PCs at affordable prices in this tough time. We hope this new series of Kaiman desktop PCs will fulfill the needs of customers," engineer Liakat Ali, deputy managing director of Walton Digi-Tech Industries, said in a media statement.