MetLife Bangladesh recognised as a Great Place to Work for third consecutive time
MetLife Bangladesh has once again been recognised as a “Great Place to Work,” earning the prestigious international certification for the third consecutive time.
Organisations certified as a “Great Place to Work” are known for cultivating inclusive cultures, promoting career development, and prioritizing employee well-being.
This achievement makes MetLife the only insurance company in Bangladesh to receive this recognition, reaffirming its commitment to fostering a high-trust, inclusive, and empowering workplace culture.
Commenting on the achievement, Ala Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer of MetLife Bangladesh, said, “At MetLife, we strive to create a workplace where employees feel valued, supported, and inspired. This recognition is a testament to the culture we have built, one that empowers our people to thrive and deliver exceptional service to our customers. We remain committed to continuously enhancing employee well-being and setting new benchmarks for workplace excellence in Bangladesh.”
The certification is awarded based entirely on feedback from current employees, reflecting their experiences and satisfaction with the organization’s work environment, leadership, and growth opportunities.
At the heart of this recognition is MetLife Bangladesh’s continuous focus on building a workplace where employees can thrive professionally and personally.
The company invests in creating an environment that encourages collaboration, values diverse perspectives, and supports employees through meaningful development opportunities, well-being initiatives, and transparent communication. By fostering a culture of trust, respect, and purpose, MetLife empowers its employees to perform at their best and contribute to delivering exceptional service to customers.
MetLife Bangladesh has been a trusted name in the country’s life insurance industry for over 74 years and remains the number one life insurer in Bangladesh. Today, it serves around 1 million individual customers and over 900 corporate clients, supported by more than 400 employees and a network of 15,000 insurance agents nationwide.