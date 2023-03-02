Corporate

Huawei wins four prestigious awards at MWC 2023

Staff Correspondent

Exemplifying excellence in terms of consistent innovation across a number of categories, Huawei bags four prestigious awards at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2023! They won awards for GLOMO’s ‘Best Mobile Innovation for Emerging Markets’; ‘5G Industry Challenge’; ‘Best Mobile Technology Breakthrough’; and ‘Best Mobile Network Infrastructure’, says a press release.

Huawei won GLOMO’s ‘Best Mobile Innovation for Emerging Markets’ award from GSMA for RuralLink — Green, Simplified, and Evolvable Solution. It recognizes Huawei’s continuous innovation within scenario-based coverage solutions for remote areas using innovative, unique technologies.

On the other hand, the GLOMO’ 5G Industry Challenge Award, in collaboration with the GSMA 5G Hub’, was won by Midea, China Mobile, and Huawei for the 5G fully-connected laundry appliance factory project — the largest of its kind. This award recognizes the extensive application of 5G technologies in smart manufacturing.

Huawei’s FDD Beamforming series received the GSMA GLOMO award for ‘Best Mobile Technology Breakthrough’, recognizing Huawei’s continuous effort to create simplified ultra-wideband, precise multi-antenna beamforming, and green solutions for best-in-class 5G networks worldwide.

They also won GLOMO’s ‘Best Mobile Network Infrastructure’ by GSMA for its MetaAAU series, recognizing Huawei’s long-term breakthroughs in Massive-MIMO (Multiple-Input Multiple-Output) with its innovative products that help build efficient 5G networks.

MWC Barcelona 2023, running from February 27 to March 2 in Barcelona, Spain, is the largest and most influential event for the connectivity ecosystem of the year. Together with global operators, industry professionals, and opinion leaders, Huawei showcased its products and engaged in elaborate discussions on the present and future of connectivity.

 

