Huawei wins four prestigious awards at MWC 2023

On the other hand, the GLOMO’ 5G Industry Challenge Award, in collaboration with the GSMA 5G Hub’, was won by Midea, China Mobile, and Huawei for the 5G fully-connected laundry appliance factory project — the largest of its kind. This award recognizes the extensive application of 5G technologies in smart manufacturing.

Huawei’s FDD Beamforming series received the GSMA GLOMO award for ‘Best Mobile Technology Breakthrough’, recognizing Huawei’s continuous effort to create simplified ultra-wideband, precise multi-antenna beamforming, and green solutions for best-in-class 5G networks worldwide.

They also won GLOMO’s ‘Best Mobile Network Infrastructure’ by GSMA for its MetaAAU series, recognizing Huawei’s long-term breakthroughs in Massive-MIMO (Multiple-Input Multiple-Output) with its innovative products that help build efficient 5G networks.