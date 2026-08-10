itel launches air conditioner suitable for Bangladeshi households
Global smart lifestyle brand itel has entered Bangladesh's consumer electronics market with the launch of its first air conditioner, marking the brand's expansion beyond smartphones and smart devices.
The itel ‘DC Inverter Air Conditioner’, manufactured in Bangladesh, is the first product under the brand''s new consumer electronics portfolio. Designed to deliver consistent cooling while reducing electricity consumption, the model is tailored to the needs of Bangladeshi households.
The air conditioner features DC Inverter Technology, which automatically adjusts the compressor speed according to cooling demand instead of repeatedly switching it on and off. According to itel, this helps reduce electricity consumption by up to 70 per cent, ensures stable cooling and extends the compressor's lifespan. The model also comes with a 12-year compressor warranty, a 5-year warranty on spare parts, and 5 years of free service support.
“This air conditioner has been developed by considering local climate conditions, power supply and consumer needs so that reliable, energy-efficient cooling becomes more accessible,” said Donssion, Overseas General Manager of itel. He added, "We are delighted to expand our consumer electronics business in Bangladesh, a market where we have built a strong presence over the years. Bangladesh is one of our most important strategic markets.”
The air conditioner also features Triple Voltage Care technology, designed to protect against low and high voltage as well as sudden fluctuations, and a four-way airflow system intended to distribute cool air more consistently across a room.
The product is now open for pre-booking through authorised itel brand outlets and national partner retail channels nationwide, with market availability expected by late August. itel has partnered with Carlcare to provide installation, maintenance and technical support through a network of more than 700 service centres across the country.
Operating in more than 70 emerging markets, itel is a leading brand under TRANSSION Holdings. The brand has built a strong customer base in Bangladesh through its smartphones, feature phones, accessories and smart devices, and plans to further expand its consumer electronics portfolio with more home appliances in the future.