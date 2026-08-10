itel launches air conditioner suitable for Bangladeshi households

The air conditioner features DC Inverter Technology, which automatically adjusts the compressor speed according to cooling demand instead of repeatedly switching it on and off. According to itel, this helps reduce electricity consumption by up to 70 per cent, ensures stable cooling and extends the compressor's lifespan. The model also comes with a 12-year compressor warranty, a 5-year warranty on spare parts, and 5 years of free service support.

“This air conditioner has been developed by considering local climate conditions, power supply and consumer needs so that reliable, energy-efficient cooling becomes more accessible,” said Donssion, Overseas General Manager of itel. He added, "We are delighted to expand our consumer electronics business in Bangladesh, a market where we have built a strong presence over the years. Bangladesh is one of our most important strategic markets.”