Uber appoints SM Jamshed Hasan as country head for Uber Bangladesh

Commenting on the appointment, Akanksha Singh, head, International Markets, Uber India and South Asia said, “We are pleased to welcome Jamshed to Uber and look forward to having him lead our business in Bangladesh. His experience across different industries and strong understanding of business growth, partnerships and commercial strategy will be valuable as we continue to build on our journey in Bangladesh. We look forward to working with him to create more value for riders, driver partners and the communities we serve.”

Commenting on the appointment, SM Jamshed said, “I am thrilled to join Uber and take on the opportunity to lead the business in Bangladesh. Uber has become an important part of the mobility landscape in the country, and I look forward to working with the team to build on what we have created over the last ten years. Solving for mobility needs is an exciting challenge, and I am excited to contribute to the next phase of Uber’s journey in Bangladesh.”