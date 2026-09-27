Uber appoints SM Jamshed Hasan as country head for Uber Bangladesh
Uber, the leading ridesharing app, has announced the appointment of SM Jamshed Hasan as country head for Uber Bangladesh.
In his new role, Jamshed will lead Uber’s business and operations in the country, as the company continues to expand its mobility offerings and build on its growing presence in Bangladesh, reports a press release.
Jamshed brings over 15 years of experience across sales, business development, strategic partnerships and commercial leadership, with experience spanning fintech, logistics and insurance. He joins Uber from Wagely Bangladesh, where he was the Vice President of Business and Growth and was responsible for driving business expansion and contributing to the company’s regional business strategy.
Earlier in his career, he held commercial and business development roles at DHL, UPS and MetLife, building extensive experience across enterprise sales, revenue growth, strategic partnerships and product development.
Commenting on the appointment, Akanksha Singh, head, International Markets, Uber India and South Asia said, “We are pleased to welcome Jamshed to Uber and look forward to having him lead our business in Bangladesh. His experience across different industries and strong understanding of business growth, partnerships and commercial strategy will be valuable as we continue to build on our journey in Bangladesh. We look forward to working with him to create more value for riders, driver partners and the communities we serve.”
Commenting on the appointment, SM Jamshed said, “I am thrilled to join Uber and take on the opportunity to lead the business in Bangladesh. Uber has become an important part of the mobility landscape in the country, and I look forward to working with the team to build on what we have created over the last ten years. Solving for mobility needs is an exciting challenge, and I am excited to contribute to the next phase of Uber’s journey in Bangladesh.”
Uber started operations in Bangladesh in 2016 with a mission to make mobility more accessible through technology.
Over the years, Uber has expanded its presence across the country, connecting riders with reliable mobility options while creating earning opportunities for driver partners.
Jamshed’s appointment comes as Uber continues to invest in the Bangladesh market and explore new opportunities to grow its business and strengthen its role in the country’s mobility ecosystem.