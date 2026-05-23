Experience Eid-ul-Azha festivity at Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel
This Eid, Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel invites guests to enjoy a season of celebration, relaxation, and delightful culinary experiences with an exciting lineup of festive offers across its signature venues, reports a press release.
Guests can enjoy a luxurious Eid Staycation experience featuring exclusive facilities designed for ultimate comfort and convenience.
The staycation package includes early check-in from 10 am, late check-out till 4 pm, complimentary pool access, and an attractive 20 per cent discount on spa, salon, and dining experiences.
Adding a refreshing twist to the summer season, GBC at Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel introduces its new “Summer Scoops” campaign with indulgent Ice Cream Sundaes, launching this Eid and continuing throughout the summer.
Crafted to offer a visually engaging and refreshing dessert experience, the campaign aims to position GBC as a vibrant seasonal dessert destination for families, friends, and food lovers alike.
To make Eid celebrations even more delightful, GBC is also introducing an exciting Pizza Super Saver Combo Offer during Eid, perfect for sharing memorable moments over delicious comfort food.
Guests can further enjoy a special 50 per cent discount on selected bakery items at GBC throughout the Eid festivities.
In addition, guests can enjoy up to 15 per cent discount at GBC on regular menus through selected bank cards and GP Star members.
Food enthusiasts can also savor exceptional dining experiences at Bahar Restaurant with discounts of up to 25 per cent on buffet dining and with discounts of up to 15 per cent on a la carte menu for selected bank cardholders and GP Star members.
With festive flavours, relaxing escapes, and exciting seasonal treats, Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel promises guests a memorable Eid celebration filled with comfort, joy and indulgence.