Experience Eid-ul-Azha festivity at Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel

This Eid, Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel invites guests to enjoy a season of celebration, relaxation, and delightful culinary experiences with an exciting lineup of festive offers across its signature venues, reports a press release.

Guests can enjoy a luxurious Eid Staycation experience featuring exclusive facilities designed for ultimate comfort and convenience.

The staycation package includes early check-in from 10 am, late check-out till 4 pm, complimentary pool access, and an attractive 20 per cent discount on spa, salon, and dining experiences.