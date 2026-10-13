Annual HR Conference 2026 highlights AI, human capability and responsible leadership

Held under the theme “People at the Core: Engineering Bangladesh’s Business-Ready Future,” the conference explored the changing world of work, the impact of AI, employee wellbeing, generational expectations and the development of future leaders.

Among the conference’s highlights were two separate fireside chats featuring Asif Saleh, executive director of BRAC, and Yasir Azman, chief executive officer of Grameenphone.

Their perspectives from the development and corporate sectors enriched the discussions on the relationship between people, technology and leadership.

Asif Saleh’s session on AI, people and possibilities was moderated by Melita Mehjabin, professor at the Institute of Business Administration, University of Dhaka.

Yasir Azman’s session, centred on purpose-driven leadership and serving people, was moderated by Sajid Mahbub, group chief executive officer and executive editor of Bangladesh Brand Forum.