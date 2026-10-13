Annual HR Conference 2026 highlights AI, human capability and responsible leadership
Speakers at the Annual HR Conference 2026 called for greater emphasis on human capability, mutual trust and responsible leadership amid rapid technological advancement and the expanding influence of artificial intelligence.
Organised by HR Exchange Network (HREN) Bangladesh with the support of MetLife Bangladesh, the daylong conference took place on 9 October at Radisson Blu Dhaka, bringing together more than 650 participants, including HR and administration professionals and business leaders from over 400 organisations across industries, reports a press release.
Held under the theme “People at the Core: Engineering Bangladesh’s Business-Ready Future,” the conference explored the changing world of work, the impact of AI, employee wellbeing, generational expectations and the development of future leaders.
Among the conference’s highlights were two separate fireside chats featuring Asif Saleh, executive director of BRAC, and Yasir Azman, chief executive officer of Grameenphone.
Their perspectives from the development and corporate sectors enriched the discussions on the relationship between people, technology and leadership.
Asif Saleh’s session on AI, people and possibilities was moderated by Melita Mehjabin, professor at the Institute of Business Administration, University of Dhaka.
Yasir Azman’s session, centred on purpose-driven leadership and serving people, was moderated by Sajid Mahbub, group chief executive officer and executive editor of Bangladesh Brand Forum.
The Annual HR Conference 2026 began with an insightful presentation on Employee Benefit Trends Study (EBTS), offering a research-based perspective on the changing needs and expectations of employees in Bangladesh.
The presentation introduced an important dimension to the conference discussions: how employers can support employees’ wellbeing through benefits that address their everyday challenges and significant life events. It was presented by Nowfel Anower, chief marketing officer MetLife Bangladesh.
A panel on strengthening human connections at work amid changing economic realities and the rise of AI featured Mir Nadia Nivin, chairman IDRA, Professor Imran Rahman, dean, School of Business and Entrepreneurship, and administrative policy advisor of IUB and Md Mahbub ur Rahman, chief executive officer of HSBC Bangladesh. The discussion was moderated by Ala Ahmad, chief executive officer of MetLife Bangladesh.
Asif Naimur Rashid, chief business officer of Grameenphone, delivered a presentation titled “The End of Work as We Know It,” exploring how AI is reshaping traditional ways of working.
Another panel examined how people and artificial intelligence can work together to shape the future workplace. It featured Monzula Morshed, DMD and CHRO of Brac Bank, Moinuddin Mohammad Rahgir, CFO, Bkash, Sharmin Zaman, CMO Summit Communication, Shamarukh Fakhruddin, director Urmee Group and Mohammad Zia Uddin, supply chain director of Reckitt, with KM Sabbir Ahmed, head of HR at Marico Bangladesh, as moderator.
A debate featuring representatives of Generation Alpha, Gen Z and Millennials brought different perspectives, expectations and experiences to the stage. Moderated by Javed Parvez, the session highlighted the importance of understanding across generations and preparing for the workplace of the future.
The conference also honoured five distinguished HR professionals for their outstanding contributions to the advancement of human resource management in Bangladesh. HREN paid tribute to their longstanding professional service, leadership and role in guiding the next generation of HR practitioners.
Speaking on behalf of the organisers were Chief Coordinator Rashed Mosharraf Chowdhury, Coordinators Mehzabin Mehboob and Tanvir Khan, and Advisors Hasan Akhand and Sharmin Sultan Joya.
The forum’s advisors emphasised the importance of building stronger connections between younger employees and experienced professionals in the age of AI.
They noted that combining young people’s technological skills and fresh thinking with the wisdom and practical experience of seasoned professionals can strengthen the future workforce.
HREN aims to support this exchange through knowledge sharing, mentoring and mutual collaboration.
Chief Coordinator and Co-founder Rashed Mosharraf Chowdhury expressed his gratitude to the participants, speakers, partner organisations, coordinators and volunteers.
The conference concluded with a shared commitment to harnessing technology’s potential while keeping people at the centre and building more capable, compassionate and future-ready workplaces.