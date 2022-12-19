FIFA World Cup garnerates 1 billion views on Toffee

Toffee, the exclusive digital broadcaster of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM in Bangladesh, hit a new milestone garnering around 1 billion views of the mega sports event, stated a press release.

The tournament's final match drew 15.5 million unique viewers, a record number for a digital streaming service platform in the country.

Football fans across the country turned to Toffee to enjoy every World Cup match during the campaign, starting from 18 November 2022 to the final day.