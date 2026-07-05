From daily travel to extra earnings with flexible ride-sharing
For many people who travel regularly in Bangladesh’s major cities, the daily routine is a familiar one. Mornings begin with the rush to reach a destination on time, while evenings end with the long journey back home after a busy day. In between, countless hours are often spent navigating traffic congestion. For those who rely on personal motorcycles or cars to avoid the challenges of public transport, commuting may be more comfortable, but rising fuel costs can place significant pressure on monthly budgets. Increasingly, however, many are turning this everyday expense into an opportunity through ride-sharing platforms such as Uber.
Finding passengers on a familiar route
One of the biggest advantages of ride-sharing is that it does not require users to alter their daily schedules or travel patterns. Someone heading to work, a business meeting, or another regular destination can simply turn on the app before starting a trip and connect with riders travelling in the same direction. The same applies on the return journey.
Instead of spending hours alone in traffic, drivers can share their route with passengers while offsetting a portion of their transportation costs. What was once an unavoidable daily expense can gradually become a source of additional income.
Flexibility on your own terms
Unlike full-time drivers, regular commuters face no obligation to remain online throughout the day or meet specific ride targets. The arrangement offers complete flexibility.
On days when there is an early meeting or a personal commitment, the app can simply remain off. On other days, when schedules are less demanding, accepting a ride along an existing route can be a convenient option. This ability to choose when to drive and when not to has become one of the key reasons many commuters are exploring ride-sharing as a part-time income opportunity.
Opportunities for new connections and networking
Another positive aspect of sharing a car or motorcycle is the opportunity to meet people from different professions during daily commutes. Fellow riders on the same route often live or work in nearby areas, making it easier to build meaningful connections.
In today's competitive world, having a strong professional network is important in any field. By simply making use of a familiar daily commute, ride-sharing can become an effective way to expand professional connections and widen one's network without any additional hassle.
Turning daily travel into extra earnings
As the cost of fuel and everyday essentials continues to rise, managing monthly expenses has become increasingly challenging for many households. Against this backdrop, ride-sharing has emerged as a practical way to make better use of journeys that would happen regardless.
In busy cities such as Dhaka and Chattogram, personal vehicles have traditionally represented a recurring expense. Today, technology is helping transform that cost into a potential income stream. Beyond covering daily commuting expenses, many regular users are able to earn an additional Tk 5,000 to Tk 10,000 per month simply by sharing rides along routes they already travel.
Without dedicating extra hours or making significant changes to their routine, commuters are finding new ways to make every journey count. For those already driving the same roads each day, the trip itself may now offer more value than just reaching a destination.