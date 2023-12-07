OPPO A18 hits the Bangladeshi market as the ultimate choice

OPPO, a global leader in smartphone technology, is excited to announce the launch of its latest flagship device, the OPPO A18, in Bangladesh. This cutting-edge smartphone, priced at BDT 13,990, is set to redefine the standards in its segment.
36-Month Fluency Guarantee: Unmatched Performance Over Time: One of the standout features of the OPPO A18 is its 36-Month Fluency Guarantee. Rigorously tested in the OPPO Lab, this phone ensures unparalleled fluency even after long-term use. The device is engineered to keep up with your every need, providing smooth performance that stands the test of time, coupled with ample running memory and storage capacity.
To address common issues like freezes on lower-tier models, the OPPO A18 introduces the revolutionary RAM Expansion technology (OWASP). This technology minimizes background app kills, reducing the overall load and optimizing storage by compressing non-frequently-used apps in the ROM. This results in an expanded ROM capacity without compromising app startup speed and switch smoothness.
A Visual Delight: The OPPO A18 features a vibrant 90Hz Sunlight Display, providing a brighter and larger screen that brings colors to life. The rapid refresh rate ensures a seamless on-screen experience, immersing users in captivating visuals that flow seamlessly from moment to moment.
Enhancing the audio experience, the OPPO A18 introduces the Ultra Volume Mode, delivering outstanding audio clarity with an output that can be increased by up to 300%. Whether in a noisy environment or a social gathering, users can now enjoy their content with heightened audio precision.
Glowing Blue & Glowing Black: Adding a touch of style to substance, the OPPO A18 is available in two striking colors - Glowing Blue and Glowing Black. Users can choose a design that complements their personality and preferences.
The OPPO A18 redefines the smartphone experience with standout features. Capture vibrant selfies with the 5MP front camera and elevate your photography with the 8MP AI rear camera and 2MP Depth Camera. Enjoy extended usage powered by a robust 5000mAh battery. Immerse yourself in the 6.56-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth transitions and vibrant colors. Designed for comfort at 163.74mm x 75.03mm x 8.16mm and 188g, it runs on ColorOS 13.1, ensuring a seamless and intuitive interface. The OPPO A18 sets a new standard for user-centric innovation. To celebrate the launch of the OPPO A18, OPPO is introducing exclusive O’Fans Festival offers.
Customers purchasing the OPPO A18 will be eligible for exclusive O’fans festival online lottery offers gifts, including a Shakib Al Hasan T-shirt and OPPO IoT gifts such as a Pad, TWS, and Watch.