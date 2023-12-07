OPPO A18 hits the Bangladeshi market as the ultimate choice

To address common issues like freezes on lower-tier models, the OPPO A18 introduces the revolutionary RAM Expansion technology (OWASP). This technology minimizes background app kills, reducing the overall load and optimizing storage by compressing non-frequently-used apps in the ROM. This results in an expanded ROM capacity without compromising app startup speed and switch smoothness.

A Visual Delight: The OPPO A18 features a vibrant 90Hz Sunlight Display, providing a brighter and larger screen that brings colors to life. The rapid refresh rate ensures a seamless on-screen experience, immersing users in captivating visuals that flow seamlessly from moment to moment.

Enhancing the audio experience, the OPPO A18 introduces the Ultra Volume Mode, delivering outstanding audio clarity with an output that can be increased by up to 300%. Whether in a noisy environment or a social gathering, users can now enjoy their content with heightened audio precision.

Glowing Blue & Glowing Black: Adding a touch of style to substance, the OPPO A18 is available in two striking colors - Glowing Blue and Glowing Black. Users can choose a design that complements their personality and preferences.