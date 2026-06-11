Apex footwear receives RCS certification for sustainable manufacturing
Apex Footwear Ltd has successfully achieved the Recycled Claim Standard (RCS) certification for its Unit-2 manufacturing facility, taking another major step toward a greener future.
Awarded by an accredited third-party certification body under the global non-profit Textile Exchange, this milestone underscores the company’s commitment to responsible manufacturing practices as a leading footwear brand both locally and globally, reports a press release.
The RCS certification is a voluntary international standard that sets requirements for third-party certification of recycled input and the chain of custody.
Apex received the certification following a rigorous audit process that verified the exact percentage of recycled content in its products.
This guarantees full traceability and strict quality control for all recycled materials used in its production process, such as recycled EVA, rubber, PU and PVC.
This achievement follows the company's previous Global Recycled Standard (GRS) certification, received in 2025, reinforcing Apex Footwear's position as a leader in eco-conscious production.