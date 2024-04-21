Banglalink signs network modernization agreement with Huawei

As part of this agreement, Huawei will utilize its most advanced technologies, unique algorithms, and innovative solutions to expand Banglalink's 4G coverage and upgrade its network capacity. This will offer Banglalink's customers an upgraded digital experience through the integration of Huawei's latest innovations.

Erik Aas, Chief Executive Officer at Banglalink, and Ma Jian, CTO, Huawei South Asia region, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at a signing ceremony held at the Banglalink Corporate Office in Dhaka. Also present at the ceremony were Huseyin Turker, Chief Technology and Information Officer at Banglalink; Muniruzzaman Sheikh, Chief Ethics and Compliance officer, Banglalink; K.M Zakaria, Procurement and Supply Chain Director at Banglalink, as well as Hu Yue, CEO of CNBG Huawei South Asia region among other high-ranking officials from both organizations.

Erik Aas, CEO of Banglalink, said, “Our extensive partnership with Huawei is vital to our mission of expanding access to digital services across Bangladesh. The next-generation equipment outlined in this agreement is designed to improve connectivity and enhance customer experience, with a particular focus on ensuring sustainable power usage and reducing carbon emissions. At Banglalink, we have successfully doubled our network capacity, significantly enhancing our service capabilities. Strengthening our collaboration with key partners like Huawei is essential to our growth strategy in realizing the Smart Bangladesh vision together in the future.”