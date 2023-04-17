City Bank declares 4th quarter 2022 financial performance

City Bank held its Earnings Disclosure event over digital platform announcing its Q4, 2022 financial performance. The event was held on 17 April 2023 at 3:00 PM over the digital platform. Existing and potential investors across the globe, researchers and analysts and many other individuals involved in capital market activities joined the event.

Consolidated Earnings Per Share (EPS) of the bank was recorded at BDT 3.98 for the 2022 against that of BDT 4.58 during the same period of last year. The bank also reported BDT 4,781.26 million Consolidated Profit after Tax during the year 2022, which was BDT 5,494.16 million during the same period of last year.