Sheraton CEO wins ‘Who’s Who Bangladesh’ award in Global Profession category

Shakawath Hossain, chief executive officer (CEO) of Hotel Sheraton and Westin, has received the ‘Who’s Who Bangladesh 2026’ award in the Global Profession category.

This year’s lifetime achievement honour went to Drik founder and photographer Shahidul Alam. In the arts and culture category, the award was presented to Farida Akhtar Popy (Bobita). A total of 11 individuals were recognised this year for their contributions in their respective fields.

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Yeaser Khan Choudhury attended the award ceremony, held recently at a hotel in the capital, as the chief guest.