Sheraton CEO wins ‘Who’s Who Bangladesh’ award in Global Profession category
Shakawath Hossain, chief executive officer (CEO) of Hotel Sheraton and Westin, has received the ‘Who’s Who Bangladesh 2026’ award in the Global Profession category.
This year’s lifetime achievement honour went to Drik founder and photographer Shahidul Alam. In the arts and culture category, the award was presented to Farida Akhtar Popy (Bobita). A total of 11 individuals were recognised this year for their contributions in their respective fields.
State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Yeaser Khan Choudhury attended the award ceremony, held recently at a hotel in the capital, as the chief guest.
Speaking at the event, the state minister said the government is committed to upholding media freedom and will continue to take all necessary steps in this regard.
He said everyone must work together to strengthen national unity and advance the country’s development. Bangladesh is a country of immense potential, he added, and there is no alternative to unity, sincerity and collective effort to turn that potential into reality.
The state minister urged all to move forward by focusing on future development and progress, rather than dwelling on past controversies. “Let us work together, stay united and ensure Bangladesh's success,” he said.
Outlining the government’s position, he added that the current government is elected by the people and believes in development-oriented politics. He called on all to work for the country under the principle of “Bangladesh first”.
In his remarks, the state minister also shared his personal and professional experience, saying that before entering politics he had worked for a long time in the information technology sector in the United Kingdom and served in various international organisations.
He later joined public service through his family’s political legacy and was elected a member of parliament from Nandail in Mymensingh.
Other award recipients this year include vice-chancellor of Gazipur Agricultural University GKM Mostafizur Rahman in agriculture; Rahitul Islam in arts and literature; Mansur Ahmed Chowdhury in education; Ershad Ullah, member of parliament for Chattogram-8, in the male entrepreneur category; Kona Alam in the female entrepreneur category; Shafik Ahmed, CEO of 71 TV, in journalism; Saeed Ur Rab (United States) in sports; and Shanti Sree (Sri Chinmoy Foundation) in social service.