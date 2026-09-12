Corporate

Dhaka Regency, GoZayaan join hands to elevate travel and hospitality

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
Signing ceremony of Dhaka Regency and GoZayaanCourtesy

In a move to create greater value for travellers and strengthen the connection between hospitality and travel technology, Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort and GoZayaan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the premises of Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort, reports a press release.

The MOU was signed by Md Mizanur Rahman Siddiquee, managing director (Current Charge), Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort and Mahbub Anam, vice president, Business Development, GoZayaan.

The ceremony was attended by Md Mahmud Hasan, director of Sales & Marketing, DHAKA REGENCY and Fahim Uddin, senior manager, Hotel Supply, GoZayaan along with high officials from both organisations. 

Under this strategic partnership, Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort will offer exclusive accommodation facilities to GoZayaan users and guests, enhancing their travel experience with comfort, convenience, and exceptional hospitality.

The partnership marks a new chapter of collaboration between two dynamic organisations, bringing together GoZayaan’s travel network and Dhaka Regency’s signature hospitality to create more memorable journeys for travellers.

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