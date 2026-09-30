10th anniversary of Textile Focus and launch of Sustainable Business Connect
Ten-year celebration of a country-renowned industry magazine, Textile Focus & grand launch of Sustainable Business Connect (SBC) held at Radisson Blu on 29th September 2026, reports a press release.
Honorable Minister, Ministry of Housing and Public Works, People's Republic of Bangladesh, Zakaria Taher MP, attended the event as Chief Guest.
Mahmud Hasan Khan, president, The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA); Mohammad Hatem, honorable president, The Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA); Abdullah Al Mamun, spokesperson, Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA); Fazlee Shamim Ehsan, president, Bangladesh Employers’ Federation (BEF); Shah Rayeed Chowdhury, director, BGMEA; Nafis-Ud-Doula, director, BGMEA; Md Shahriar, president, Bangladesh Packaging & Accessories Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BPAMEA); Abrar Hossain Sayem, president, Bangladesh Apparel Youth Leaders Alliance (BAYLA); Md Abdul Hamid, president, Bangladesh Garment Buying House Association (BGBA); Engr. Md Enayet Hossain, president, The Institution of Textile Engineers & Technologists (ITET) were present as special guests.
Textile Focus is a specialised industry magazine for the Textile & Apparel Industry.
Ten years ago, Textile Focus began with a clear ambition- to build a credible platform for Bangladesh’s textile and apparel industry, connect stakeholders, spotlight innovation, and tell the stories shaping one of the world’s most important manufacturing sectors.
Over the past decade, Bangladesh’s textile and apparel industry has undergone remarkable transformation. It has navigated global disruptions, technological change, sustainability demands, evolving consumer expectations, and intensifying competition.
Throughout this journey, Textile Focus has remained committed to documenting the industry, amplifying its voices, and creating meaningful connections.
Zakaria Taher MP, Ministry of Housing and Public Works, People's Republic of Bangladesh, congratulated Textile Focus on completing 10 successful years.
The Minister said, "I appreciate the dedication and vision of the Textile Focus team and wish them continued success in the years ahead. I am happy to hear that the new platform Sustainable Business Connected is to be launched; I believe this platform will work for sustainable business development of the industry.”
Mahmud Hasan Khan, president, BGMEA, informed that, “On behalf of BGMEA, I extend my warmest congratulations and heartfelt greetings to Textile Focus on the occasion of its 10th Anniversary. At the same time, I wish all the best for Sustainable Business Connect; I hope SBC will contribute for some significant sustainable developments.”
Mohammad Hatem, president, BKMEA, mentioned, “On this special occasion, I wish the entire Textile Focus team continued success and greater achievements in the years ahead. Like textile media, I hope their new initiative, Sustainable Business Connect, will contribute to sustainable developments in our industry”
Abdullah Al Mamun, spokesperson, BTMA said,” I wish the entire Textile Focus team continued success and prosperity. May the publication continue to inspire, connect, and empower the textile community while proudly showcasing Bangladesh as a leading global textile hub.”
Mohammad Ashraful Islam (Riyadh), editor, Textile Focus, presented a documentary of Textile Focus’s last 10-year journey. The editor thanked all the stakeholders from the textile & apparel industry for supporting Textile Focus to grow and excel. Ashraful said Textile Focus is working to brand Bangladesh and share positive news and stories to create a positive impression of our textile industry globally.
Prof. Md Humaun Kabir, chairman, Sustainable Business Connect, briefed on the new platform, Sustainable Business Connect (SBC). Humaun informed, “Sustainable Business Connect aims to become a platform where sustainability meets business, connecting people, ideas, technology, finance, and opportunities to build a more competitive and resilient Bangladesh textile and apparel industry.”
It was a great get-together of textile industry professionals, including association leaders, factory owners, brand representatives, academicians, factory mid-to-top label professionals, traders, and suppliers. More than 500 industry representatives joined to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Textile Focus.
Guests who presented at the event encouraged the activities of Textile Focus and expressed their pleasure at seeing Textile Focus's engagement in the local and international arenas.
Industry professionals appreciated the launch of Sustainable Business Connects (SBC) amid global concern about sustainable development. The event concluded with a celebratory photo session and a grand dinner.