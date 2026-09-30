10th anniversary of Textile Focus and launch of Sustainable Business Connect

Over the past decade, Bangladesh’s textile and apparel industry has undergone remarkable transformation. It has navigated global disruptions, technological change, sustainability demands, evolving consumer expectations, and intensifying competition.

Throughout this journey, Textile Focus has remained committed to documenting the industry, amplifying its voices, and creating meaningful connections.

Zakaria Taher MP, Ministry of Housing and Public Works, People's Republic of Bangladesh, congratulated Textile Focus on completing 10 successful years.

The Minister said, "I appreciate the dedication and vision of the Textile Focus team and wish them continued success in the years ahead. I am happy to hear that the new platform Sustainable Business Connected is to be launched; I believe this platform will work for sustainable business development of the industry.”

Mahmud Hasan Khan, president, BGMEA, informed that, “On behalf of BGMEA, I extend my warmest congratulations and heartfelt greetings to Textile Focus on the occasion of its 10th Anniversary. At the same time, I wish all the best for Sustainable Business Connect; I hope SBC will contribute for some significant sustainable developments.”