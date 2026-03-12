Celebrate Eid with TECNO MEGA Eid fest
TECNO brings guaranteed Eid rewards for CAMON and POVA series buyers nationwide
Global innovative technology brand TECNO has announced a special Eid-season campaign under the TECNO MEGA Eid Fest, offering guaranteed gifts with every purchase from the CAMON Series or POVA Series, reports a press release.
The offer is designed to make Eid shopping more rewarding for smartphone buyers across the country, with customers receiving assured prizes based on applicable terms and conditions.
As part of the campaign, buyers who purchase any model from the CAMON or POVA series will receive a guaranteed prize from TECNO’s Eid gift pool.
The guaranteed rewards include an AIoT Mega Pack, featuring a combination of devices such as laptop, earbuds, smartwatch and tablet, or any single AIoT device, along with six months of screen insurance and a premium backpack, depending on the campaign’s gift allocation policy and terms.
In addition to the assured gift program, TECNO has also introduced easier purchase options for selected models.
Customers purchasing the CAMON 50 Series and POVA Curve 2 5G can avail zero per cent down payment facilities and up to 12-month EMI options, subject to applicable terms and conditions.
The offer is available for customers nationwide through TECNO’s retail network.
For product information, model availability, and campaign updates, customers can visit TECNO outlets or check TECNO Bangladesh’s official channels.
TECNO CAMON 50 and POVA Curve 2 5G product details are also available through TECNO’s official Bangladesh website pages.
For more information and updates, visit www.tecno-mobile.com/bd or follow TECNO Bangladesh on its official social media platforms.