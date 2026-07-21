Bangladeshi internal audit professional receives ACIIA OCIA award

Nausheen Ahmed, head of Internal Audit and Compliance at BRAC University and secretary general of The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) Bangladesh, has received the Outstanding Contribution in the Field of Internal Auditing (OCIA) Award 2026 from the Asian Confederation of Institutes of Internal Auditors (ACIIA). She is the first Bangladeshi to receive this honour.

The award was presented to her on 19 June 2026 at the ACIIA Business Meeting and 20th Foundation Anniversary Programme in Singapore. She was recognised for her outstanding leadership, innovative initiatives and long-term contributions to the internal auditing profession at organisational, national, regional and global levels, reports a press release.