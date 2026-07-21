Bangladeshi internal audit professional receives ACIIA OCIA award
Nausheen Ahmed, head of Internal Audit and Compliance at BRAC University and secretary general of The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) Bangladesh, has received the Outstanding Contribution in the Field of Internal Auditing (OCIA) Award 2026 from the Asian Confederation of Institutes of Internal Auditors (ACIIA). She is the first Bangladeshi to receive this honour.
The award was presented to her on 19 June 2026 at the ACIIA Business Meeting and 20th Foundation Anniversary Programme in Singapore. She was recognised for her outstanding leadership, innovative initiatives and long-term contributions to the internal auditing profession at organisational, national, regional and global levels, reports a press release.
The OCIA Award is one of ACIIA's highest professional honours, presented in recognition of exceptional contributions to leadership, professional development, research, education and the advancement of the internal auditing profession.
ACIIA is the second-largest regional confederation of The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), after North America. It represents Institutes of Internal Auditors across Asia and plays a significant role in promoting international standards, knowledge-sharing and professional excellence.
With more than 13 years of experience in internal auditing, corporate governance, risk management and compliance, Nausheen Ahmed has served in key roles at ACI Limited, Marico Bangladesh, ASA International and BRAC University. Throughout her career, she has worked to establish internal auditing as a more strategic, value-driven and impactful profession.
One of her most significant contributions to internal audit education in Bangladesh has been bringing BRAC University into The IIA Academic Alliance Programme. As a result, the university became the first educational institution in Bangladesh to incorporate internal auditing into its curriculum.
Later, through her initiative, United International University also joined the same international programme. This has created a sustainable foundation for developing future internal audit professionals in the country while strengthening collaboration between academia and the profession.
At the national level, Nausheen Ahmed has set a new benchmark as the youngest and the first woman to serve as secretary general of IIA Bangladesh. Under her leadership, member engagement, professional capability and the institute's visibility at both national and international levels have increased significantly.
Her initiatives, including specialised training, knowledge-sharing activities and professional development programmes, have also led to a notable rise in participation among internal audit professionals.
She has also played a key role in developing the next generation of internal auditors. Her Risk-Based Internal Audit training module and practical case studies have already benefited more than 120 professionals. In addition, she has been mentoring professionals from Bangladesh and other countries in obtaining internationally recognised certifications, including the Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) qualification.
Nausheen Ahmed's contributions have earned international recognition beyond Bangladesh. As a member of The IIA's Exam Development Committee, she has reviewed more than 1,000 CIA examination questions and played an important role in updating the syllabuses for the CIA and CIA Challenge examinations.
She has also contributed to developing key professional guidance, including Communicating Final Engagement Results and Third-Party Topical Requirement, as a member of The IIA Advisory Group and the Global Task Force.
In 2025, she participated as an invited speaker at The IIA International Conference in Toronto, Canada, and The IIA ERM Virtual Conference, where she delivered presentations on the evolving role of internal auditing, enterprise risk management, crisis management and strategic governance.
Earlier, in 2020, she was selected by The IIA Global as one of its Top 15 Emerging Leaders, recognising her leadership potential and contributions to the profession.