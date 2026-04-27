Sheltech sponsors young futures of Eglal’s ABC Charity School
Sheltech has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for sponsorship with Eglal’s ABC Charity School, supported by the American International School Dhaka (AISD), on 6 April, 2026, reports a press release.
This reflects Sheltech’s ongoing commitment to education for underprivileged children.
As part of this initiative, Sheltech is extending financial support to meet the school’s operational needs.
At the same time, through the ‘Sponsor A Child Program’, Sheltech is also empowering young learners by supporting their education and overall well-being.
This initiative aims to ensure that these students can continue their education in a stable environment.