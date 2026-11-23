First-ever BCMEA Football Cup kicks off 27 November
The Bangladesh Ceramic Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BCMEA) has announced the inaugural BCMEA Football Cup 2026, bringing together 12 ceramic manufacturing companies for a three-day sporting event aimed at strengthening industry relationships and promoting teamwork and collaboration, reports a press release.
The tournament will kick off on 27 November at Athletes Hub in Beraid, Dhaka, under the theme “Teamwork Beyond Business”.
The announcement was made at a press conference at Dhaka Club on 22 November, where organisers also unveiled the tournament trophy and participating teams' jerseys and conducted the official group draw.
The event marks a new BCMEA initiative to promote corporate engagement, strengthen professional relationships and encourage a culture of sportsmanship across Bangladesh's ceramic manufacturing industry.
Speaking at the press conference, BCMEA President and Chairman of Monno Group of Industries Moynul Islam highlighted the tournament's significance in bringing industry stakeholders together beyond their regular business activities.
He said the initiative was part of BCMEA's commitment to corporate social responsibility and aimed to strengthen professional bonds through healthy competition and teamwork.
He added that the tournament would help foster greater unity, cooperation and mutual understanding among businesses and professionals in the ceramic industry.
At the press meet, BCMEA Senior Vice-President and Football Tournament Policy Committee Chairman Abdul Hakim Sumon outlined the tournament arrangements and announced the participating teams.
The organisers said the competition was designed to provide a platform for employees and professionals from different ceramic companies to connect, build camaraderie and celebrate teamwork, discipline and sportsmanship.
The inaugural tournament will feature 12 teams representing prominent companies in Bangladesh's ceramic manufacturing sector. The participating companies are Abul Khair Ceramic, Ali Ceramic, BCL Ceramic, Bridge Chemie, DBL Ceramics, Excellent Ceramic, Khadim Ceramics, Mir Ceramic, Mirpur Ceramics, Paragon Ceramic, RAK Ceramics (Bangladesh) and Sheltech Ceramics.
The three-day competition will give industry professionals an opportunity to engage in friendly rivalry while strengthening relationships across the sector.
The official group draw and the unveiling of the championship trophy and team jerseys marked the formal countdown to the tournament.
BCMEA’s Vice President Rasheed Mymunul Islam, General Secretary Irfan Uddin, and Directors Hamzah Saquif Tabani, Md. Ashrafuzzaman and Mohd Ziaul Haque Zico. and Syed Rumman Bin Wali Shabbir, Former Footballer, Bangladesh National Football Team also attended the press briefing.
Also present were Football Organising Committee Co-Chairman Mohammad Bayazed Bashar; Pau Pardo Badia, area manager of Vidres; and Andy Tzou, Deputy Managing Director of China Glaze.
Their participation reflected the collective commitment of BCMEA's leadership and industry partners to making the tournament a platform for professional networking and cooperation.
BCMEA Football Cup 2026 has attracted support from several companies and organisations.
Vidres India Ceramics is the tournament's Powered by Sponsor.
The Gold Sponsors are KEDA Industrial Group, Foshan He He Glaze Technology, China Glaze Bangladesh and Ceramin LZ LLC.
Supporting Partners include Foshan Donghai Technology, FCRI Import & Export, Prime Siam International and GIMPEX Private Limited.
The tournament's other partners include Shahjalal Islami Bank as Banking Partner, IPDC as Finance Partner and Prothom Alo as Associate Partner and The Business Standard & Shaping Bangladesh Magazine as Media Partner.
Other partners are Savoy Ice Cream as Ice Cream Partner; ACI Electrolyte as Hydration Partner; ISPI as Refreshment Partner; Blender's Choice and Nescafé as Hot Beverage Partners; Nestlé Milo as Nutrition Partner; MAGGI Healthy Soup and Hot & Spicy Blast as Snacks Partners; and Angelic Fresh as Fragrance Partner.
The organisers acknowledged the support of sponsors and partners in bringing the inaugural competition to life.
The tournament is scheduled to conclude on 4 December, after three days of competition.