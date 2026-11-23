The announcement was made at a press conference at Dhaka Club on 22 November, where organisers also unveiled the tournament trophy and participating teams' jerseys and conducted the official group draw.

The event marks a new BCMEA initiative to promote corporate engagement, strengthen professional relationships and encourage a culture of sportsmanship across Bangladesh's ceramic manufacturing industry.

Speaking at the press conference, BCMEA President and Chairman of Monno Group of Industries Moynul Islam highlighted the tournament's significance in bringing industry stakeholders together beyond their regular business activities.

He said the initiative was part of BCMEA's commitment to corporate social responsibility and aimed to strengthen professional bonds through healthy competition and teamwork.

He added that the tournament would help foster greater unity, cooperation and mutual understanding among businesses and professionals in the ceramic industry.