Marico Bangladesh announces "Over The Wall" Season 5 winners
The grand finale of Marico Bangladesh Limited’s flagship campus-based product innovation competition, “Over The Wall” Season 5, took place recently in Dhaka, where Team Jhalmuri from North South University were crowned the Champion of this year’s edition. Launched under the theme ‘Push The Possibilities’, this season continued its mission of empowering youth to develop meaningful, practical, and innovation driven solutions that inspire positive changes in the personal care industry.
Team Lasso from the Institute of Business Administration – University of Dhaka was named First Runner-up, while Team Himalayas from the same institution secured the Second Runner-up position. As Champion, Team Jhalmuri will represent Bangladesh at the “Over The Wall” Global Platform on 23rd November and will be offered an international internship at one of Marico Limited's global offices. The First and Second Runner-up teams will be offered the opportunity to intern at Marico Bangladesh Limited. All three teams also received a prize pool from Marico Bangladesh.
The final round was evaluated by an esteemed panel of industry leaders including Sumitava Basu, Managing Director, Marico Bangladesh Limited; Faria Yasmin, Managing Director, BATA Bangladesh; and KSM Minhaj, Country Director, Asian Paints Bangladesh.
Speaking at the event, Sumitava Basu, Managing Director, Marico Bangladesh Limited, said, "Over The Wall is more than a competition, it is a platform that empowers young innovators to challenge conventions, push boundaries and turn bold ideas into meaningful solutions. This year's participants have demonstrated remarkable creativity, resilience and a strong sense of purpose. At Marico, we take pride in nurturing young talent and empowering them to turn their potential into lasting impact.”
This year saw the highest participation in the history of the competition, with over 7,600 registrations from more than 47 campuses across Bangladesh. Following multiple competitive rounds, featuring idea submission, development, and mentorship, six finalist teams presented their outstanding ideas at the grand finale, offering forward-thinking solutions that combined technology, sustainability, and creative business strategy.
Reflecting on the initiative, K M Sabbir Ahmed, HR Director of Marico Bangladesh Limited, stated “Over The Wall empowers young minds to think beyond boundaries, challenge conventional ideas and embrace their entrepreneurial spirit, nurturing future leaders who can turn possibilities into meaningful impact for Bangladesh. This year's theme, ‘Push the Possibilities,’ reflects this vision.”