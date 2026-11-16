Marico Bangladesh announces "Over The Wall" Season 5 winners

The final round was evaluated by an esteemed panel of industry leaders including Sumitava Basu, Managing Director, Marico Bangladesh Limited; Faria Yasmin, Managing Director, BATA Bangladesh; and KSM Minhaj, Country Director, Asian Paints Bangladesh.

Speaking at the event, Sumitava Basu, Managing Director, Marico Bangladesh Limited, said, "Over The Wall is more than a competition, it is a platform that empowers young innovators to challenge conventions, push boundaries and turn bold ideas into meaningful solutions. This year's participants have demonstrated remarkable creativity, resilience and a strong sense of purpose. At Marico, we take pride in nurturing young talent and empowering them to turn their potential into lasting impact.”

This year saw the highest participation in the history of the competition, with over 7,600 registrations from more than 47 campuses across Bangladesh. Following multiple competitive rounds, featuring idea submission, development, and mentorship, six finalist teams presented their outstanding ideas at the grand finale, offering forward-thinking solutions that combined technology, sustainability, and creative business strategy.

Reflecting on the initiative, K M Sabbir Ahmed, HR Director of Marico Bangladesh Limited, stated “Over The Wall empowers young minds to think beyond boundaries, challenge conventional ideas and embrace their entrepreneurial spirit, nurturing future leaders who can turn possibilities into meaningful impact for Bangladesh. This year's theme, ‘Push the Possibilities,’ reflects this vision.”