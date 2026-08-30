filps appoints Abul Kashem Md Shirin as advisor for Bangladesh

Shirin is one of the most respected figures in Bangladesh banking and among the earliest architects of the country's digital financial infrastructure.

Over a career spanning four decades, he led Dutch-Bangla Bank as managing director and CEO for more than nine years, following nearly eight years as deputy managing director and six years as head of the bank's Information Technology Division, which he joined in 2003.

Under his leadership, Dutch-Bangla Bank built the country's largest ATM and POS network and pioneered mobile financial services through Rocket, the agent driven MFS platform that carried banking into rural Bangladesh, alongside biometric agent banking, EMV cards, QR payments and app-based banking at national scale, many of them firsts for the country, while centralising operations and making the bank paperless.

Before joining Dutch-Bangla Bank, he served as deputy general manager and head of IT at BASIC Bank.