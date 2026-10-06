Crowne Plaza Dhaka airport receives World Travel Award 2026.
Bringing Bangladesh hospitality to the global stage
Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport has been recognised at the 33rd Annual World Travel Awards 2026, marking a significant milestone for the hotel and a proud moment for Bangladesh’s growing tourism and hospitality industry, reports a press release.
The recognition was presented during the World Travel Awards Asia, Oceania & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony 2026, held in the Maldives on 27 September, where leading travel, tourism and hospitality organisations from across the regions gathered to celebrate industry excellence.
Established in 1993, World Travel Awards recognises excellence across the global travel, tourism and hospitality sectors and describes its recognition as the “ultimate hallmark of industry excellence.” Its annual programme brings together destinations, airlines, hotels, resorts and other leading tourism organisations from around the world.
For Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport, the achievement represents more than recognition of an individual hotel. It provides an opportunity to showcase the evolving standards and potential of Bangladesh’s tourism and hospitality industry on an international platform, alongside some of the leading travel and hospitality products from across the region.
Ashwani Nayar, cluster general manager, InterContinental Dhaka and Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport said, “This recognition is a proud milestone for Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport, but its significance goes beyond our hotel. To represent Bangladesh on a global platform alongside some of the finest names in travel, tourism and hospitality is a privilege. We believe Bangladesh has tremendous potential as a destination, and recognitions such as this help bring greater international attention to the quality, ambition and hospitality the country has to offer.”
Located strategically near Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport serves business and leisure travellers while contributing to the development of Dhaka’s emerging airport hospitality ecosystem.
The recognition further strengthens the hotel’s commitment to delivering international hospitality standards while playing its part in positioning Bangladesh as an increasingly compelling destination for business, travel and tourism.