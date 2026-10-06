Crowne Plaza Dhaka airport receives World Travel Award 2026.

Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport has been recognised at the 33rd Annual World Travel Awards 2026, marking a significant milestone for the hotel and a proud moment for Bangladesh’s growing tourism and hospitality industry, reports a press release.

The recognition was presented during the World Travel Awards Asia, Oceania & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony 2026, held in the Maldives on 27 September, where leading travel, tourism and hospitality organisations from across the regions gathered to celebrate industry excellence.