Introducing Bangladesh as ‘Silicon River’: BSIA Roadshow 2025 in Malaysia
The Bangladesh Semiconductor Industry Association (BSIA) is set to organise a three-day international event titled ‘BSIA Roadshow 2025’ in Penang, Malaysia during 11-13 November, 2025, under the inspiring theme ‘Introducing Bangladesh as Silicon River’, reports a press release.
The Roadshow aims to present Bangladesh’s growing semiconductor ecosystem to Malaysia’s advanced semiconductor industry and global technology leaders. It will highlight Bangladesh’s readiness to emerge as a trusted design, innovation, and talent partner in the global semiconductor value chain.
Following the success of the National Semiconductor Symposium 2025 held during the BEAR Summit, this Roadshow marks the first in a series of global engagements designed to strengthen Bangladesh’s international presence in the semiconductor domain.
Malaysia has been chosen as the first international destination for this mission due to its reputation as Asia’s most mature semiconductor packaging and testing hub, home to major global players such as ASE, Infineon, and Silterra. Bangladesh aims to learn from Malaysia’s successful semiconductor journey while offering its own advantages in design talent, cost competitiveness, and innovation readiness.
The BSIA delegation participating in the Malaysia Roadshow includes some of Bangladesh’s leading semiconductor design and Testing companies, which are ULAKSEMI and Neural Semiconductor, specialising in analog, RF, and photonics design; Prime Silicon, focusing on advanced digital implementation and foundry-ready execution; Siliconova Limited, engaged in AI-driven design automation and OSAT collaboration; iTest Bangladesh, providing semiconductor testing and reliability services; and Cactus Materials, a pioneer in SiC power devices and III-V photonics. Together, these companies represent the breadth of capability and innovation emerging from Bangladesh’s semiconductor landscape.
Jagdeep Singh Deo, deputy chief minister II of Penang, Malaysia and Manjurul Karim Khan Chowdhury, high commissioner of Bangladesh to Malaysia are going to attend the programme as Special guests. Also, high officials from MIDA, MSIA, Invest Penang, Deloitte, YBS, Rapid Manufacturing, MMS, Aemulus Corporation, TF-AMD, Inari, Infinecs, SkyeChip, Universalink, Oppstar, Symmid, Enovix, USM (CEDEC) will remain present at the programme.
Speaking about the upcoming event, BSIA President MA Jabbar said, “The Silicon River initiative is not just about semiconductors- it is about building Bangladesh’s confidence as a global innovation partner. Through this Roadshow, we hope to connect Bangladesh’s design strengths with Malaysia’s manufacturing excellence and open a new chapter of regional cooperation.”
The expected outcomes of the Roadshow include the establishment of business-to-business and business-to-government partnerships for joint design and OSAT projects, the formation of a Bangladesh-Malaysia Semiconductor Collaboration Track, and the co-development of training and IP-sharing frameworks.
It also aims to launch a roadmap for bilateral Centers of Excellence and industry immersion programs, fostering deeper technological and economic cooperation.
“The BSIA Roadshow 2025 thus stands as a milestone in Bangladesh’s journey toward becoming a competitive semiconductor nation and a continuation of the Silicon River vision connecting academia, industry, and the global diaspora”, said Purdue University Professor Muhammad Mustafa Hussain.
“By connecting vision with opportunity, and talent with technology, it symbolises the dawn of a new era for Bangladesh- the rise of the Silicon River,” said Shatil Haque, AVP, Credo Semiconductor, noting that this effort is strengthened by the contributions of Bangladeshi engineers in Malaysia and the United States who continue to bridge global collaboration in design and packaging.