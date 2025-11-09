Introducing Bangladesh as ‘Silicon River’: BSIA Roadshow 2025 in Malaysia

The Bangladesh Semiconductor Industry Association (BSIA) is set to organise a three-day international event titled ‘BSIA Roadshow 2025’ in Penang, Malaysia during 11-13 November, 2025, under the inspiring theme ‘Introducing Bangladesh as Silicon River’, reports a press release.

The Roadshow aims to present Bangladesh’s growing semiconductor ecosystem to Malaysia’s advanced semiconductor industry and global technology leaders. It will highlight Bangladesh’s readiness to emerge as a trusted design, innovation, and talent partner in the global semiconductor value chain.

Following the success of the National Semiconductor Symposium 2025 held during the BEAR Summit, this Roadshow marks the first in a series of global engagements designed to strengthen Bangladesh’s international presence in the semiconductor domain.